Cabinet Okays Continuation Of PMGSY-III Till March 2028 With Revised Rs 83,977 Crore Outlay

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The Cabinet on Saturday approved the continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III) beyond March 2025 up to March 2028. The revised outlay of the scheme will be Rs 83,977 crore.

The scheme involves consolidation of through routes and major rural links, connecting habitations to Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), higher secondary schools and hospitals.

The extension of the timeline of PMGSY-III will enable the full realisation of its intended socio-economic benefits by ensuring completion of targeted upgradation of rural roads.

“It will significantly boost the rural economy and trade by enhancing market access for agricultural and non-farm products, reducing transportation time and costs, and thereby improving rural incomes,” said an official statement.

Improved connectivity will facilitate better access to education and healthcare institutions, ensuring timely delivery of essential services, particularly in remote and underserved areas, it added.

The Cabinet also approved the extension of timeline, till March 2028, for completion of roads and bridges in plain areas and roads in hilly areas; extension of timeline till March 2029 for completion of bridges in hilly areas; and works sanctioned before 31.03.2025 but un-awarded till now may be taken up for tender/award.

The Cabinet okayed Long Span Bridges (LSBs) (total 161 with an estimated cost of Rs 961 crore) pending for sanction but lying on the alignment of already sanctioned roads may be sanctioned and tendered/awarded, along with revision of outlay to Rs 83,977 crore from original outlay of Rs 80,250 crore.

The official statement said that the continued implementation will also generate substantial employment opportunities, both directly through construction activities and indirectly by promoting rural enterprises and services.

“Overall, the extension will contribute to inclusive and sustainable development by bridging the rural-urban divide and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” it added.