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VUMMIDI BANGARU JEWELLERS LAUNCHES AUSPICIOUS AKSHAYA TRITIYA CAMPAIGN
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, 10th April 2026: Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ), India’s most trusted heirloom jewellery brand, has unveiled its special ‘Auspicious Akshaya Tritiya’ campaign ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, to be celebrated on April 19, 2026.
The ‘Auspicious Akshaya Tritiya’ offer will run from April 11th to 30th, inviting customers to enjoy a truly elevated and memorable festive shopping experience. During this period, shoppers can explore an extensive range of finely crafted gold, platinum, diamond, and gemstone jewellery, thoughtfully curated for the occasion. As part of the celebrations, VBJ is offering up to 25% off on making charges across select gold, diamond, ruby, and platinum collections, along with 20% off on making charges on silverware and 10% off on silver jewellery. Additionally, customers can avail attractive discounts of 3% to 5% on solitaire purchases and 0% VA on 22K Coins.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said, “We are delighted to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya with our customers, a time that signifies prosperity, new beginnings and enduring traditions. There is a growing preference for jewellery that blends heritage with contemporary elegance, and our collections reflect this evolving taste. Through this festive campaign, we aim to offer a memorable experience that helps customers create lasting memories and honour traditions.”
Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, added, “Akshaya Tritiya has always been a deeply meaningful occasion for us at VBJ, as it underscores the enduring trust our customers place in us for their most cherished purchases. As we mark 125 years of our legacy, this milestone holds even greater meaning, rooted in craftsmanship, integrity, and timeless design. Our curated collections and festive offers are designed to make every purchase feel special and truly personal.
As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ takes immense pride in its legacy as the creator of the historic Sengol (sceptre) - a sacred symbol of India’s democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years through meticulous research by the VBJ team, the Sengol was reinstated beside the Speaker’s chair in India’s Parliament building, marking VBJ’s enduring bond with India’s cultural and national heritage. Just as the Sengol stands for integrity and legacy, so does every VBJ creation, echoing the auspicious spirit of Akshaya Tritiya.
With this ‘Auspicious Akshaya Tritiya’ campaign, VBJ continues to celebrate the timeless significance of the festival, bringing together tradition, craftsmanship and worthwhile customer experiences.
About VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is one of South India’s most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Gemini and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. VBJ’s digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical , showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise.
The ‘Auspicious Akshaya Tritiya’ offer will run from April 11th to 30th, inviting customers to enjoy a truly elevated and memorable festive shopping experience. During this period, shoppers can explore an extensive range of finely crafted gold, platinum, diamond, and gemstone jewellery, thoughtfully curated for the occasion. As part of the celebrations, VBJ is offering up to 25% off on making charges across select gold, diamond, ruby, and platinum collections, along with 20% off on making charges on silverware and 10% off on silver jewellery. Additionally, customers can avail attractive discounts of 3% to 5% on solitaire purchases and 0% VA on 22K Coins.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said, “We are delighted to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya with our customers, a time that signifies prosperity, new beginnings and enduring traditions. There is a growing preference for jewellery that blends heritage with contemporary elegance, and our collections reflect this evolving taste. Through this festive campaign, we aim to offer a memorable experience that helps customers create lasting memories and honour traditions.”
Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, added, “Akshaya Tritiya has always been a deeply meaningful occasion for us at VBJ, as it underscores the enduring trust our customers place in us for their most cherished purchases. As we mark 125 years of our legacy, this milestone holds even greater meaning, rooted in craftsmanship, integrity, and timeless design. Our curated collections and festive offers are designed to make every purchase feel special and truly personal.
As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ takes immense pride in its legacy as the creator of the historic Sengol (sceptre) - a sacred symbol of India’s democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years through meticulous research by the VBJ team, the Sengol was reinstated beside the Speaker’s chair in India’s Parliament building, marking VBJ’s enduring bond with India’s cultural and national heritage. Just as the Sengol stands for integrity and legacy, so does every VBJ creation, echoing the auspicious spirit of Akshaya Tritiya.
With this ‘Auspicious Akshaya Tritiya’ campaign, VBJ continues to celebrate the timeless significance of the festival, bringing together tradition, craftsmanship and worthwhile customer experiences.
About VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is one of South India’s most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Gemini and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. VBJ’s digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical , showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise.
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