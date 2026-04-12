Anant Ambani Birthday Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Dance To Babam Bam In Viral Video (WATCH)

Anant Ambani celebrated his birthday in grand style, drawing an impressive lineup of celebrities to Jamnagar. Guests included Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday and Ranveer Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan also attended with his family, including Gauri Khan, underlining the close bond he shares with the Ambanis. The evening reflected a perfect mix of luxury, warmth and camaraderie.

Kailash Kher's Electrifying 'Babam Bam' Performance

A major highlight came when Kailash Kher took the stage with his iconic track Babam Bam. Holding a damru, he delivered a deeply spiritual and high-energy performance that instantly connected with the audience.

Members of the Ambani family-Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant and Radhika Merchant-were seen dancing and singing along. The moment turned into a collective celebration, with guests immersed in the rhythm and devotion.

Shah Rukh Khan's Presence

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted enjoying the performance, even joining in the dancing during another musical segment. Fans loved seeing him groove to Babam Bam, echoing chants of devotion in the background.

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The moment resonated with his long-standing belief in embracing all faiths-something he has often spoken about publicly. Beyond the glamour, the celebrations also carried a meaningful side, with initiatives like charity meals, blood donation drives and welfare activities adding purpose to the festivities.

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