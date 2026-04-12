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Slovak PM Voices Support to Orban Hours Before Hungary's Votes
(MENAFN) With Hungary's parliamentary showdown just hours away, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threw his public support behind longtime ally Viktor Orbán on Saturday, backing the embattled Hungarian leader as he faces the most serious electoral threat of his 16-year tenure.
Writing on X, the American social media platform, Fico declared: "I wish Viktor Orban that all his political goals are fulfilled in the parliamentary elections," adding that he would be monitoring Sunday's vote remotely while on an official state visit to Vietnam.
The Slovak premier praised Orbán as a rare political force, stating he had "never encountered" a leader so steadfast in championing sovereignty and national interests throughout his entire career.
Fico also cited the deep bilateral ties between Bratislava and Budapest, describing years of shared investment in what he called an "above-standard position" for ethnic minorities — a reference to the sizeable Hungarian community living in Slovakia. Both governments, he stressed, pour considerable energy into sustaining "high-quality friendly relations."
The endorsement arrives at a critical moment. A polling aggregation published by media places Orbán's Fidesz party trailing opposition challenger Tisza by 11 points ahead of Sunday's vote — a deficit that has rattled a political establishment that has dominated Hungary for over a decade.
Fico's show of solidarity nonetheless reinforces the ideological axis the two leaders have built, rooted in shared Euroscepticism, opposition to EU migration policy, and resistance to Western pressure over ties with Moscow.
Writing on X, the American social media platform, Fico declared: "I wish Viktor Orban that all his political goals are fulfilled in the parliamentary elections," adding that he would be monitoring Sunday's vote remotely while on an official state visit to Vietnam.
The Slovak premier praised Orbán as a rare political force, stating he had "never encountered" a leader so steadfast in championing sovereignty and national interests throughout his entire career.
Fico also cited the deep bilateral ties between Bratislava and Budapest, describing years of shared investment in what he called an "above-standard position" for ethnic minorities — a reference to the sizeable Hungarian community living in Slovakia. Both governments, he stressed, pour considerable energy into sustaining "high-quality friendly relations."
The endorsement arrives at a critical moment. A polling aggregation published by media places Orbán's Fidesz party trailing opposition challenger Tisza by 11 points ahead of Sunday's vote — a deficit that has rattled a political establishment that has dominated Hungary for over a decade.
Fico's show of solidarity nonetheless reinforces the ideological axis the two leaders have built, rooted in shared Euroscepticism, opposition to EU migration policy, and resistance to Western pressure over ties with Moscow.
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