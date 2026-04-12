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Iran’s Delegation Flies Back Home as Talks with U.S. Conclude
(MENAFN) The Iranian delegation has departed Pakistan's capital and returned to Tehran after high-stakes negotiations with the United States in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough agreement, an Iranian state broadcaster reported.
The Iranian contingent, headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi alongside other senior officials, left Islamabad following what were described as intensive rounds of diplomacy held under the banner of the "Islamabad Talks."
The negotiations were hosted and mediated by Pakistan as part of a broader international push to bring a permanent end to the US-Israeli war on Iran — a conflict that erupted on February 28. Islamabad had previously brokered a fragile two-week ceasefire earlier this week, underscoring its pivotal role as a diplomatic bridge between the two sides.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the conclusion of the talks, calling on both Washington and Tehran to honor their ceasefire commitments. He expressed cautious optimism that the two nations would pursue further engagement in a "positive spirit" to secure lasting peace and regional stability.
Dar reaffirmed Islamabad's ongoing commitment to the process, stating that Pakistan will continue to play its role to facilitate engagement and dialogue between Iran and the US "in the days to come."
The American delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance, and also included envoys JD Vance and Jared Kishner. Negotiations spanned multiple rounds of both direct and indirect discussions, facilitated at the highest levels by senior Pakistani figures, including army chief Asim Munir.
Vance has since also departed Islamabad, seen off by Pakistani officials at the airport — bringing the high-profile diplomatic episode to a close, at least for now, with the fundamental divide between Washington and Tehran remaining unresolved.
The Iranian contingent, headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi alongside other senior officials, left Islamabad following what were described as intensive rounds of diplomacy held under the banner of the "Islamabad Talks."
The negotiations were hosted and mediated by Pakistan as part of a broader international push to bring a permanent end to the US-Israeli war on Iran — a conflict that erupted on February 28. Islamabad had previously brokered a fragile two-week ceasefire earlier this week, underscoring its pivotal role as a diplomatic bridge between the two sides.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the conclusion of the talks, calling on both Washington and Tehran to honor their ceasefire commitments. He expressed cautious optimism that the two nations would pursue further engagement in a "positive spirit" to secure lasting peace and regional stability.
Dar reaffirmed Islamabad's ongoing commitment to the process, stating that Pakistan will continue to play its role to facilitate engagement and dialogue between Iran and the US "in the days to come."
The American delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance, and also included envoys JD Vance and Jared Kishner. Negotiations spanned multiple rounds of both direct and indirect discussions, facilitated at the highest levels by senior Pakistani figures, including army chief Asim Munir.
Vance has since also departed Islamabad, seen off by Pakistani officials at the airport — bringing the high-profile diplomatic episode to a close, at least for now, with the fundamental divide between Washington and Tehran remaining unresolved.
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