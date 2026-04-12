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Israeli Settlers Fatally Shoot Palestinian Man in West Bank
(MENAFN) A 23-year-old Palestinian man was fatally shot Saturday when armed settlers stormed the town of Deir Jarir in the northeastern Ramallah governorate of the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities confirmed.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victim as Ali Majed Hamadna, stating that he sustained a gunshot wound to the back, with the bullet exiting through his chest. Hamadna was rushed to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
A Palestinian news agency, citing Deir Jarir council head Fathi Hamdan, reported that armed settlers had advanced on the town from the west, opening fire on residents. Hamdan further alleged that Israeli forces deployed into the area during the assault, effectively providing cover for the attackers.
The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission placed the killing within a broader and accelerating pattern of settler violence sweeping across the occupied territory, warning that multiple Palestinian villages and towns had come under assault within the same hours — leaving residents wounded and inflicting widespread damage to land and property.
The commission said Hamadna's death brings to 12 the number of Palestinians killed exclusively in settler attacks since the start of 2026, and to 47 since October 2023.
The scale of settler aggression in recent weeks has been staggering, according to the commission's data. Between February 28 and March 28 alone, settlers carried out 443 separate attacks — encompassing live fire, arson targeting private property, and attempts to establish new unauthorized outposts. Nine Palestinians were killed and vast stretches of agricultural land, crops, and property were destroyed during that single month-long period.
The violence extends well beyond settler activity. Israeli military forces have simultaneously intensified raids across West Bank cities, refugee camps, and towns, accompanied by sweeping arrest campaigns. Since October 2023, Israeli operations across the West Bank have killed more than 1,147 Palestinians, injured 11,750, and resulted in the detention of approximately 22,000 people, according to Palestinian figures.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victim as Ali Majed Hamadna, stating that he sustained a gunshot wound to the back, with the bullet exiting through his chest. Hamadna was rushed to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
A Palestinian news agency, citing Deir Jarir council head Fathi Hamdan, reported that armed settlers had advanced on the town from the west, opening fire on residents. Hamdan further alleged that Israeli forces deployed into the area during the assault, effectively providing cover for the attackers.
The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission placed the killing within a broader and accelerating pattern of settler violence sweeping across the occupied territory, warning that multiple Palestinian villages and towns had come under assault within the same hours — leaving residents wounded and inflicting widespread damage to land and property.
The commission said Hamadna's death brings to 12 the number of Palestinians killed exclusively in settler attacks since the start of 2026, and to 47 since October 2023.
The scale of settler aggression in recent weeks has been staggering, according to the commission's data. Between February 28 and March 28 alone, settlers carried out 443 separate attacks — encompassing live fire, arson targeting private property, and attempts to establish new unauthorized outposts. Nine Palestinians were killed and vast stretches of agricultural land, crops, and property were destroyed during that single month-long period.
The violence extends well beyond settler activity. Israeli military forces have simultaneously intensified raids across West Bank cities, refugee camps, and towns, accompanied by sweeping arrest campaigns. Since October 2023, Israeli operations across the West Bank have killed more than 1,147 Palestinians, injured 11,750, and resulted in the detention of approximately 22,000 people, according to Palestinian figures.
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