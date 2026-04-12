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Iran Rebuts U.S. Claims of Naval Transit Through Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran's military establishment flatly rejected Washington's account of a naval transit through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, with both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps dismissing US claims that two destroyers had entered the strategically vital waterway under the banner of a mine-clearing operation.
The denials, relayed through a semi-official news agency, came from Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central headquarters, who directly challenged the US military's version of events.
"The initiative in the transit and passage of any vessel lies in the hands of the armed forces," said Zolfaghari.
He specifically denied "the claim by CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper regarding the approach and entry of US naval vessels into the Strait of Hormuz."
The IRGC's naval wing went further, asserting in a statement published by Tasnim News Agency that it maintains "full control and smart management" over the strait — one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints through which nearly a fifth of global oil supply passes. The military declared that passage is granted "exclusively to nonmilitary vessels" under specific rules and standards, and issued a stark warning that any attempt by foreign military ships to force their way through would be met with "firmness and full resolve."
Tehran's position stood in sharp contrast to the account offered hours earlier by US Central Command, which announced on X that its forces had "begun setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz" — describing the operation as part of a broader effort to neutralize sea mines allegedly laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper framed the transit as a proactive step toward restoring safe commercial navigation.
"Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce," said Cooper.
US Central Command further disclosed that reinforcements — including underwater drones — would be deployed in the coming days to support the expanding mine-clearing mission.
The dueling military narratives erupted against a highly sensitive diplomatic backdrop. The confrontation unfolded just hours after a fresh round of Iran-US negotiations wrapped up in Pakistan, with Iranian media indicating both sides were reviewing a written draft emerging from the discussions.
Pakistan is currently hosting what observers have described as the most consequential direct engagement between the two nations since 1979 — talks aimed at dismantling the broader regional conflict and cementing a fragile two-week ceasefire brokered earlier this week.
The denials, relayed through a semi-official news agency, came from Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central headquarters, who directly challenged the US military's version of events.
"The initiative in the transit and passage of any vessel lies in the hands of the armed forces," said Zolfaghari.
He specifically denied "the claim by CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper regarding the approach and entry of US naval vessels into the Strait of Hormuz."
The IRGC's naval wing went further, asserting in a statement published by Tasnim News Agency that it maintains "full control and smart management" over the strait — one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints through which nearly a fifth of global oil supply passes. The military declared that passage is granted "exclusively to nonmilitary vessels" under specific rules and standards, and issued a stark warning that any attempt by foreign military ships to force their way through would be met with "firmness and full resolve."
Tehran's position stood in sharp contrast to the account offered hours earlier by US Central Command, which announced on X that its forces had "begun setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz" — describing the operation as part of a broader effort to neutralize sea mines allegedly laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper framed the transit as a proactive step toward restoring safe commercial navigation.
"Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce," said Cooper.
US Central Command further disclosed that reinforcements — including underwater drones — would be deployed in the coming days to support the expanding mine-clearing mission.
The dueling military narratives erupted against a highly sensitive diplomatic backdrop. The confrontation unfolded just hours after a fresh round of Iran-US negotiations wrapped up in Pakistan, with Iranian media indicating both sides were reviewing a written draft emerging from the discussions.
Pakistan is currently hosting what observers have described as the most consequential direct engagement between the two nations since 1979 — talks aimed at dismantling the broader regional conflict and cementing a fragile two-week ceasefire brokered earlier this week.
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