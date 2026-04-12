Viral Post: Indian Techie Seeks Flexible Hours For Newborn-US Manager's Reply Wins Internet

An Indian techie working overseas described how a simple conversation with his American boss blossomed into a healthy example of what a helpful work culture should look like, replete with clear communication, mutual trust, and minimal friction. The software engineer detailed his circumstances in a post on Reddit's r/IndianWorkplace.“My wife is going back to work after we had a baby, and we hired a nanny for our 7-month-old,” he wrote, adding that the nanny would leave by 4:30 pm, after which he would be taking care of the baby until his wife returned around 7:30 pm.

He also mentioned that they were living abroad without any family support.“We live abroad, so we don't have any other help, like parents/in-laws or any other relatives living nearby. It's just the two of us taking care of the baby,” he shared.

Instead of struggling discreetly, he opted to notify his management in full openness. In his message, he stated, "I wanted to let you know about some adjustments to my work calendar that began today... I'll be out of the workplace every day from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. to care for the baby.

He also informed her that he would alter his work hours to compensate, saying, "I plan to make up this time either at night or by starting my day earlier... I hope this adjustment works for you and the team."

What followed was a reaction that sparked the internet's interest.

His manager responded cordially, adding, "This is fantastic! I hope your kid loves his time with the nanny and soon learns many new things," before making a practical advice to minimise confusion: mark that time as OOO on his calendar to avoid scheduling problems.

Reflecting on the experience, the techie wrote,“My manager is really nice and understanding. She really cares about us. This is just one of the examples of how good of a manager she is!!”

He went on to contrast this with the work culture back home, saying, "This is one of the reasons I don't think I'll ever be able to work in India! The level of flexibility and work culture you experience overseas is just incredible!"

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He also stated how such trust leads to improved performance, stating that because no one challenges his dedication, "it only motivates me to do better, and I always make sure I over-deliver at work."

Social Media Reacts

Several social media users responded positively to the piece, particularly those who had previously experienced the reverse. "I'm glad you have a good boss! Wish we had more of those," one person said.

Another commented on how nicely both parties handled the situation: "Not only an example of a good manager, but also a good worker, who has very clearly stated the reason, the boundaries, and has offered to take care of any impact that may arise as a result of this change."

Several readers also commented on how the anecdote demonstrated that strong corporate culture was sometimes defined by how individuals behaved in little, real-life circumstances rather than major regulations.