MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ATESH reported this on Facebook.

The locomotive was completely destroyed and cannot be restored.

The Likhovskaya hub is a critical transit point for military supplies to the Zaporizhzhia front. Trains carrying ammunition, fuel, and armored vehicles for Russian forces operating in active combat zones pass through it.

The direct damage from the destruction of the locomotive is estimated at over $150,000. However, the real cost for Russia is significantly higher: the Russian railway system is already experiencing a severe shortage of operational diesel locomotives, and its repair capacity is nearly exhausted. Every unit of traction is critical – and now one is gone.

The loss of the locomotive has blocked train movement along the section. Military trains have been stranded in the rear, disrupting supply lines. While the railway searches for a replacement, Russian units on the front line remain without the expected resupply of ammunition.

s scout Russian military unit in Rozdolne, Crime

As previously reported, ATESH agents also documented in Russia's Oryol the construction of a facility for storing and preparing Shahed-type strike drones for launch.

The first photo: screenshot from video