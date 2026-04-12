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Russians Injure 15 People In Donetsk Region

Russians Injure 15 People In Donetsk Region


2026-04-12 03:03:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“On April 11, Russians wounded 15 residents of the Donetsk region,” the regional head wrote.

It is noted that 11 residents of Kramatorsk, two residents of Druzhkivka, one resident of Dobropillia, and one resident of Sloviansk were wounded.

In total, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, 4,026 civilians have been killed and 9,309 wounded in the Donetsk region. The total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include those in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Read also: Ukraine's USFs eliminate over 82,000 Russian troops in 10 months

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of Saturday, April 11, the Russian army carried out a bombing raid on the center of Kramatorsk, wounding 10 people.

Photo: National Police

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