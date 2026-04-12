Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The official
exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as
set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged
this week, Trend
reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7
manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
March 30
|
-
|
April 6
|
1.7000
|
March 31
|
1.7000
|
April 7
|
1.7000
|
April 1
|
1.7000
|
April 8
|
1.7000
|
April 2
|
1.7000
|
April 9
|
1.7000
|
April 3
|
1.7000
|
April 10
|
1.7000
|
|
1.7000
|
|
1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by
0.0287 manat this week, while the weighted average rate rose by
0.01577 manat amounted to 1.97532 manat per euro
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
March 30
|
-
|
April 6
|
1.9590
|
March 31
|
1.9498
|
April 7
|
1.9615
|
April 1
|
1.9661
|
April 8
|
1.9850
|
April 2
|
1.9615
|
April 9
|
1.9834
|
April 3
|
1.9608
|
April 10
|
1.9877
|
|
1.95955
|
|
1.97532
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian
rubles increased by 0.0673 this week, and the weighted average
increased by 0.06193 manat, amounting to 2.16218 manat.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian
ruble
|
March 30
|
-
|
April 6
|
2.1258
|
March 31
|
2.0898
|
April 7
|
2.1523
|
April 1
|
2.0902
|
April 8
|
2.1687
|
April 2
|
2.1087
|
April 9
|
2.1710
|
April 3
|
2.1123
|
April 10
|
2.1931
|
|
2.10025
|
|
2.16218
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
remained unchanged week-on-week. Meanwhile, the weighted average
exchange rate edged down by 0.000055 manat compared to the previous
week, settling at 0.03812 manat.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
March 30
|
-
|
April 6
|
0.0381
|
March 31
|
0.0382
|
April 7
|
0.0381
|
April 1
|
0.0382
|
April 8
|
0.0381
|
April 2
|
0.0382
|
April 9
|
0.0382
|
April 3
|
0.0381
|
April 10
|
0.0381
|
|
0.038175
|
|
0.03812
March 30 was observed as a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to
the Nowruz holiday, and therefore, no data was released for that
date.
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