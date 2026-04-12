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Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market


2026-04-12 03:03:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
March 30 - April 6 1.7000
March 31 1.7000 April 7 1.7000
April 1 1.7000 April 8 1.7000
April 2 1.7000 April 9 1.7000
April 3 1.7000 April 10 1.7000
Average rate per week
 1.7000
Average rate per week
 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.0287 manat this week, while the weighted average rate rose by 0.01577 manat amounted to 1.97532 manat per euro

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
March 30 - April 6 1.9590
March 31 1.9498 April 7 1.9615
April 1 1.9661 April 8 1.9850
April 2 1.9615 April 9 1.9834
April 3 1.9608 April 10 1.9877
Average rate per week
1.95955
Average rate per week
1.97532

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0673 this week, and the weighted average increased by 0.06193 manat, amounting to 2.16218 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
March 30 - April 6 2.1258
March 31 2.0898 April 7 2.1523
April 1 2.0902 April 8 2.1687
April 2 2.1087 April 9 2.1710
April 3 2.1123 April 10 2.1931
Average rate per week
 2.10025
Average rate per week
 2.16218

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged week-on-week. Meanwhile, the weighted average exchange rate edged down by 0.000055 manat compared to the previous week, settling at 0.03812 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
March 30 - April 6 0.0381
March 31 0.0382 April 7 0.0381
April 1 0.0382 April 8 0.0381
April 2 0.0382 April 9 0.0382
April 3 0.0381 April 10 0.0381
Average rate per week
 0.038175
Average rate per week
 0.03812

March 30 was observed as a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to the Nowruz holiday, and therefore, no data was released for that date.

MENAFN12042026000187011040ID1110971322



Trend News Agency

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