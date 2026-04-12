Polls Open In Hungarian Parliamentary Election

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Voting polls in the Hungarian parliamentary election opened on Sunday at 6:00 am CET, AzerNEWS reports.

The vote to elect all 199 members of the National Assembly will last until 7:00 pm CET. In the previous election, held in 2022, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party Fidesz won 135 seats in the parliament.

The election comes at a moment when Hungary is blocking the European Union's proposed aid for Ukraine after Kiev halted the transport of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline. Also, United States President Donald Trump voiced his support for Orban and promised that his country will use its "full economic might" to help Hungary under the latter's "continued leadership."