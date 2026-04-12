Eastern-Rite Christians Celebrate Easter

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Easter is a movable feast, and its date is calculated each year according to the lunisolar calendar, Ukrinform reports.

It is the oldest and most important Christian holiday of the entire liturgical year. For Christians, Easter symbolizes the victory of life over death, liberation from the burden of sin, and the transition from a state of unfreedom to one of freedom and love.

According to the Gospels, after Jesus Christ came to Jerusalem, He was betrayed, crucified, and buried in a cave by His devoted followers. On Sunday, when the myrrh-bearing women came to His tomb, they found it empty. Instead, they saw an angel who told them that Jesus had risen. Soon after, Christ appeared to one of them, who initially mistook Him for a gardener, and revealed His resurrection.

The celebration of Easter among Western and Eastern Christians is largely similar in its core principles, but the dates differ. The difference arises from how the date of the first spring full moon is calculated. Orthodox Christians (even those who have adopted the Revised Julian calendar) calculate Easter based on the date of the equinox according to the Julian calendar. Catholics and Protestants, on the other hand, calculate it based on the astronomical equinox, which leads to differences in the date.

It is worth noting that Ukraine is celebrating Easter for the fifth time under martial law. Law enforcement authorities are urging citizens to consider attending Easter services online, avoid possible provocations, follow safety rules during air raid alerts, and take shelter when sirens sound. Suspicious objects, individuals, or dubious online offers promising easy money should be immediately reported to the police or via the emergency number“112.”

Police officers will operate in an enhanced mode during Easter. Patrols will be deployed as close as possible to places of worship, and preventive measures, such as selective checks, may be carried out if necessary.

Fire descends atSepulchre Church in Jerusale

The Security Service of Ukraine also urges citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to safety rules during the Easter holidays. The agency regularly exposes Russian attempts to incite conflicts between representatives of different religious communities and to recruit Ukrainians for terrorist activities or for directing airstrikes against civilian infrastructure. The main targets of such actions are crowded places, regardless of their purpose or location.

In addition, nearly 6,000 rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and more than 2,000 pieces of equipment will be on duty during the holidays. Ahead of Easter and memorial days, the service calls on citizens to be especially attentive to fire safety rules, particularly in churches during services.

In Kyiv, a number of cultural events will take place. On April 12, Easter celebrations will be held at the Saint Sophia Cathedral, while the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine will host the Easter Meadow event. The festive day will conclude with an Easter organ concert at the National Philharmonic of Ukraine.

As previously reported, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine switched to the Revised Julian calendar on September 1, 2023.