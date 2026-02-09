No Proposal To Regularise 3,800 MGNREGA Staff In J & K: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday informed the Legislative Assembly that there is no proposal under consideration to regularise staff engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), stating that around 3,800 personnel are working purely on a contractual and temporary basis across the Union Territory.

In a written reply to a question by MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz, the Minister In-Charge, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, said all MGNREGA support staff are engaged on contract and their services are not against any sanctioned posts.

The government said nearly 3,800 MGNREGA support staff are presently engaged in Jammu and Kashmir, and their honorarium has been revised from time to time since their initial engagement.

Detailing their deployment, the reply said MGNREGA personnel are working at various levels - panchayat, block, district, divisional and Union Territory - and play a crucial role in the grassroots implementation of the rural employment scheme.

On the issue of regularisation, the government reiterated that supporting staff under the centrally sponsored MGNREGA scheme are engaged on a temporary contractual basis, valid only for the contract period or the duration of the scheme, whichever ends earlier.

“As on date, there is no proposal regarding regularisation of services of staff engaged under MGNREGA,” the reply stated.

However, the government noted that the honorarium of supporting staff has been enhanced periodically, with the latest revision issued under Government Order No. 49-RD&PR of 2024 dated January 30, 2024.