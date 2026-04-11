Over 19 Million Face Hunger As Sudan Grapples With World's Largest Humanitarian Crisis

MENAFN - AzerNews) More than 19 million people in Sudan are facing what has been described as the world's largest humanitarian hunger crisis, according to the World Food Programme,reports.

The agency warned that the ongoing conflict in the country-home to approximately 45 million people-has led to a severe deterioration in food security.

The situation has been exacerbated by prolonged instability, with millions struggling to access basic food supplies amid disrupted supply chains and widespread displacement.

The statement also noted that the World Food Programme has resumed operations at its office in Khartoum, the country's capital. Since the outbreak of conflict, the agency had been operating from Port Sudan.

Following a meeting in Khartoum with Sudan's Prime Minister Kamil Idris, the WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau said the situation in the capital has shown noticeable improvement compared to previous months.

“There is more movement across the city, the airport is operational, and people are gradually returning to their homes and beginning to rebuild their lives,” Skau noted.

However, he cautioned that armed clashes continue across large parts of the country, underscoring the fragile and uneven nature of the recovery.