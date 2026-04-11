World Skiing Championship For Toddlers Held In Switzerland

The programme for these young skiers includes training sessions, followed by three age-appropriate competitions in giant slalom, combined slalom and parallel slalom. A ranking will be drawn up after each race, followed by an overall ranking to crown a“world champion” in each category.

The Swiss Ski School, the ski lifts and the resort's hoteliers have joined forces to launch the first world championships for toddlers, they wrote in a press release. The“Little Rockets World Championships” ends on Saturday with the prize-giving ceremony, a closing ceremony and a mini-disco.

The aim of the event is to make the resort even more attractive to families during the Easter holidays, when the slopes are often less busy. According to the organisers, this is the ideal time to ski with young children, thanks to the mild temperatures and moderate crowds. The ski area is open until April 12.

This content was published on Jan 13, 2020 Despite some recent pushback, Swiss schools appear set to continue the tradition of ski camps for as long as there is enough snow.