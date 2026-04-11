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World Skiing Championship For Toddlers Held In Switzerland

World Skiing Championship For Toddlers Held In Switzerland


2026-04-11 02:06:42
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Skiers aged 30 months to five years have been hitting the slopes at Villars-sur-Ollon in canton Vaud since Tuesday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: World skiing championship for toddlers held in Switzerland This content was published on April 11, 2026 - 12:49 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr A Villars, un championnat du monde de ski pour les tout-petits Original Read more: A Villars, un championnat du monde de ski pour les tout-p

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The programme for these young skiers includes training sessions, followed by three age-appropriate competitions in giant slalom, combined slalom and parallel slalom. A ranking will be drawn up after each race, followed by an overall ranking to crown a“world champion” in each category.

The Swiss Ski School, the ski lifts and the resort's hoteliers have joined forces to launch the first world championships for toddlers, they wrote in a press release. The“Little Rockets World Championships” ends on Saturday with the prize-giving ceremony, a closing ceremony and a mini-disco.

The aim of the event is to make the resort even more attractive to families during the Easter holidays, when the slopes are often less busy. According to the organisers, this is the ideal time to ski with young children, thanks to the mild temperatures and moderate crowds. The ski area is open until April 12.

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