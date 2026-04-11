Sharjah Self-Defence Leads On Opening Day Of Round 3 Of Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Round 3 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (No-Gi) got underway today at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, with strong attendance and close competition between top clubs and academies. Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club finished top of the medal standings on the opening day, followed by Palms Sports – Team 777 in second place and ADMA in third.

Matches in the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 categories were closely contested, with many wins decided by small margins. The pace of competition was fast, highlighting the importance of quick reactions and accurate execution, especially in No-Gi matches where there is little room for error. As the rounds progress, each result becomes more important in the overall standings, pushing clubs to approach matches with greater focus and consistency across all categories.

The competitions were attended by a host of dignitaries, including H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Kaabi, Member of the Federal National Council; H.E. Saeed Ali Al Ajel, Chairman of the UAE Sports for All Federation; H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; H.E. Sabreen Hassan Al Yamahi, Director of the Dibba Branch at Fujairah Charity Association; Dr Latefah Khamis Al Abdouli, Board Member of Dibba Sports and Cultural Club; Safiya Al Attar, Head of Quality and Governance Office at Fujairah Charity Association; Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; and Faisal Ahmed Saeed, Kalba Branch Manager at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said,“The matches on the first day of the championship showed the high technical level of the athletes. It shows that success is not only about basic skills but also about how well athletes manage the match, including timing and decision-making.

“This progress can be seen across all age groups and reflects the work being done by clubs. The championship also highlights the important role of families, who were present across the arena, as their support directly helps athletes improve and develop.”

H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Kaabi added,“The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship shows the strong efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in developing the sport and promoting its values in the community by organising competitions that give athletes in all categories the chance to compete and improve.”

Mariam Al Blooshi, mother of Abdulaziz Abdullah from ADMA Academy, said:“Taking part in the championship puts young athletes in situations where they need to handle pressure and make quick decisions, which helps build their confidence and character. The benefit goes beyond results, as it also improves their discipline and way of thinking.”

Abdullah Al Kindi from Baniyas Club, who won gold in the Under-14 37 kg division, said:“The competition was strong and required full focus from start to finish, especially in No-Gi matches, which are faster. I focused on reading my opponent and sticking to my plan.

“Having my family in the stands gave me extra motivation and confidence. Their support helps me perform better and learn from every match.”

Round 3 will continue tomorrow with competitions in the Under-18, Adults' and Masters divisions, with expectations of stronger competition as the event continues.