4-Lane Barabanki-Bahraich Highway To Help Boost Trade Ties Between India And Nepal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The Cabinet's approval for the construction of the 4-lane access-controlled Barabanki–Bahraich section of National Highway-927 is set to play a transformative role in strengthening trade ties between India and Nepal, an official statement said on Saturday.

By improving connectivity to the strategically important Rupaidiha Land Port and the nearby Nepalgunj, the project is expected to boost cross-border commerce, support regional livelihoods, and enhance economic cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

Among the various border points, the Rupaidiha–Nepalgunj route plays a vital role.

This border alone handles the majority of exports from India to Nepal. With the new NH-927 providing faster and more reliable connectivity, trade through this route is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

One of the most important aspects of India–Nepal trade through this corridor is the movement of agricultural and food products.

This highway project is expected to significantly reduce transportation time by nearly 50 per cent, cutting travel duration between Barabanki and Bahraich from about 150 minutes to 75 minutes, while increasing vehicle speeds from 40 kmph to 80 kmph.

“Faster travel will reduce spoilage of perishable goods such as vegetables and dairy products, directly benefiting farmers and traders on both sides of the border. Improved connectivity will also help farmers in districts across eastern Uttar Pradesh access larger markets in Nepal, potentially increasing incomes and reducing post-harvest losses,” the ministry highlighted.

Beyond agricultural products, the corridor supports the movement of essential supplies such as medicines and consumer goods -- critical for Nepal's economy and daily life.

The improved road network will complement the development of logistics facilities at Rupaidiha, where daily truck movement is projected to increase significantly, indicating strong growth potential in cross-border trade volumes.

This increased movement will create opportunities for warehousing, transport services, and logistics businesses along the corridor.