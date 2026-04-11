Ashgabat To Host 7Th Meeting Of Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 7th meeting of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Committee on Cooperation is scheduled to be held in Ashgabat on April 16, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The preparations were reported by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov during a government meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

During the upcoming meeting, the sides are expected to review a wide range of issues related to the further development of Turkmen-Chinese strategic cooperation, including trade, energy, transport and logistics, digitalization, and security.

The agenda also includes expansion of cooperation in information and communication technologies (ICT), artificial intelligence (AI), agriculture, and scientific-educational exchanges, as well as consideration of new agreements aimed at strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations.

Following the meeting, the sides are expected to sign a protocol and several additional documents.