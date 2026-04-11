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Meta Expands AI Infrastructure
(MENAFN) US tech leader Meta Platforms has entered into a long-term agreement valued at $21 billion with cloud computing provider CoreWeave to strengthen and expand its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure over the next six years, according to the cloud company on Thursday.
The collaboration will further intensify the already strong relationship between the social media giant and the AI-focused cloud operator, with the arrangement now extended through December 2032, as indicated in the press release.
CoreWeave plans to roll out dedicated cloud capacity across multiple data centers to support a major industry transition toward “AI inference,” which demands substantial computing resources to run and deploy pre-trained AI models.
For Meta, CoreWeave’s infrastructure will include some of the first deployments in the sector of chip manufacturer Nvidia’s upcoming Vera Rubin graphics processing unit (GPU) platform.
CoreWeave co-founder and CEO Michael Intrator noted that the agreement highlights the growing demand across the industry for advanced, high-performance infrastructure needed to support rapidly developing AI applications.
This $21 billion commitment builds on a previous $14 billion deal signed by the two companies last year, reflecting Meta’s increasing requirement for specialized computing power that is reportedly more advanced than its own internal data center systems.
The collaboration will further intensify the already strong relationship between the social media giant and the AI-focused cloud operator, with the arrangement now extended through December 2032, as indicated in the press release.
CoreWeave plans to roll out dedicated cloud capacity across multiple data centers to support a major industry transition toward “AI inference,” which demands substantial computing resources to run and deploy pre-trained AI models.
For Meta, CoreWeave’s infrastructure will include some of the first deployments in the sector of chip manufacturer Nvidia’s upcoming Vera Rubin graphics processing unit (GPU) platform.
CoreWeave co-founder and CEO Michael Intrator noted that the agreement highlights the growing demand across the industry for advanced, high-performance infrastructure needed to support rapidly developing AI applications.
This $21 billion commitment builds on a previous $14 billion deal signed by the two companies last year, reflecting Meta’s increasing requirement for specialized computing power that is reportedly more advanced than its own internal data center systems.
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