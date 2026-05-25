Police At Abhishek's Home Part Of BJP's 'Political Vendetta': TMC

'Political Vendetta': TMC Slams BJP Over Police Visit

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday termed the Kolkata Police visit to the residence of party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee as part of a "political vendetta," accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting TMC leaders across West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Roy alleged that the raids and actions against TMC leaders were politically motivated and lacked any factual basis. "This is part of a political vendetta. Raids are being conducted at the homes of TMC leaders across various parts of Bengal. It is not even known what the specific allegations against Abhishek Banerjee are," Roy said. "Abhishek Banerjee cannot be held responsible without any factual basis. However, I am not surprised, as this is the modus operandi of the BJP throughout the entire state," he added.

TMC Leader Questions Police Role

The remarks came after Kolkata Police visited Banerjee's residence in connection with an alleged illegal construction case. Later, police personnel were seen leaving the residence.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and TMC leader Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay questioned the involvement of the police in the matter. He claimed Banerjee had earlier sought clarification from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) regarding the alleged violations. "I had heard that Abhishek Banerjee had asked the Corporation to tell him what was wrong; he didn't have the information. I don't know how the police got involved in the middle of it. What is happening in West Bengal is not democratic. No democratic government runs like this," Chattopadhyay told ANI.

On the resignation of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar from the post of AITC District President of the Barrackpore parliamentary district, Chattopadhyay said, "She has said her piece. We have nothing to say about that."

BJP-TMC Spar Over Allegations

The controversy erupted after senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that several TMC-linked individuals had amassed multiple properties and demanded action against them. The TMC, however, has dismissed the allegations as "false, fabricated and devoid of any credibility," accusing the BJP of orchestrating a smear campaign against Banerjee and other party leaders. (ANI)

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