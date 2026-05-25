Doha Bank Launches Al Dana 2026 With Biggest Grand Prize In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Bank has announced the launch of Al Dana 2026, the latest edition of its flagship savings programme.

Over the course of 22 years, Doha Bank has awarded millions of Qatari riyals to Al Dana customers through multiple draws. The new edition continues the bank's long standing approach of excellence in offering distinctively excellent products and services.

Doha Bank headlines Al Dana 2026 with the biggest grand prize in Qatar: QR2.6mn. Running till December 31, 2026, the programme offers up to QR7.5mn in total prizes, including a Bentley across 156 winners.

New-to-bank salaried customers are eligible to enter the draw for 1mn Avios every month while Doha Bank has dedicated an exclusive Qatar National Day draw for 18 Ajyal account holders, each winning QR18,000.

Doha Bank Group CEO Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal al-Thani said,“At Doha Bank, we are committed to leading the sector in offering value added products, with a continuous focus on evolving our offerings in line with our customers' needs and expectations. This approach has enabled us to earn our customers' priceless trust over the long term.

“The launch of this programme for the twenty second consecutive year reflects a long standing legacy of success and trust. Through it, we aim to promote a culture of saving among the widest segment of society by offering the largest prize in Qatar.”

The launch of Al Dana 2026 is accompanied by a wide ranging campaign that reflects the legacy of success Doha Bank has diligently woven over more than two decades, supported by meticulous attention to detail.

The campaign draws inspiration from the distinctive heritage of the Qatari Sadu weaving, symbolising precision and patience in achieving outcomes defined by excellence, quality, and long term continuity - values that lie at the heart of Doha Bank's institutional culture.

Doha Bank winners prize money QATAR