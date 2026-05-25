Delhi: 4 Held For Murdering Security Guard, Projecting It As Accident

The Outer Delhi Police have solved the murder case of 60-year-old security guard Bijender, apprehending four individuals, including two juveniles, within 48 hours of the crime which took place in the early hours of Sunday.

Murder Disguised as Accident

The investigation revealed the accused had removed the vehicle's number plate to evade identification and Fastag was also removed to avoid police tracking. Murder of Bijender was allegedly projected as a road accident to mislead police. The security guard was killed after being allegedly run over by a four-wheeler twice near a tempo stand in west Delhi's Peeragarhi area, according to the police.

Police Investigation and Discovery

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the fatal accident was received at the Paschim Vihar West police station at approximately 4:03 AM on Saturday. After arriving at the spot, officers found the victim lying in an unconscious state at the scene.

Investigators discovered skid marks at the scene of the crime, which prompted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage from the area. The footage revealed that the victim was run over by a four-wheeler twice, police said.

Son Alleges 'Planned Conspiracy'

His son Ravi, has alleged that the death of his father was a "planned conspiracy". Speaking with ANI, Ravi said his father had been working as a security guard for the past 1.5 to 2 years.

Recounting the Saturday early morning incident, he said that around 3:30 AM, the family was informed that Bijender had met with an accident. "When we reached the spot, we found my father lying dead on the road," he said.

Ravi also stated that his father had undergone leg surgery some time ago. Ravi alleged that this was a "planned conspiracy" and claimed that his father was first attacked with sticks after some individuals allegedly stepped out of a vehicle, and was then hit and crushed by the same vehicle.

"This is a planned conspiracy," he alleged. (ANI)

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