14-Day Ban Imposed On Public Gatherings In Pune

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, May 26 (IANS) The Pune administration has imposed a 14-day ban on public gatherings across the city, effective from 12:01 a.m. on May 16 until midnight on June 8, to maintain the law and order situation in view of the upcoming festivals.

Acting under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, authorities have prohibited marches, protests, rallies, processions, and public assemblies during this period.

This measure, according to the officials, has been taken in light of the escalating protests by various political and social groups against the frequent hikes in petrol and diesel prices in Pune.

Officials stated that these restrictions are also aimed at maintaining peace within the jurisdiction of the Pune Police Commissionerate during Bakrid and other festivals.

The order prohibits the carrying of weapons, sticks, stones, explosives, flammable substances, or any other object capable of causing harm, officials said.

Authorities have also banned provocative slogans, inflammatory speeches, public announcements, noisy assemblies, the burning of effigies or images, and the distribution of objectionable posters or banners that could disrupt public order, they added.

According to the police officials, legal action may be initiated against anyone found violating this order, and any prohibited items found in their possession will be immediately confiscated.

While daily life, essential services, and general movement are expected to continue as usual, public demonstrations and mass gatherings will be kept under strict surveillance for the next 14 days.

Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, will be celebrated across India on May 28, a day later than the holiday scheduled in the 2026 calendar.

The change in date occurred after the crescent moon was sighted on May 18, marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Zil Hijja.