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Israel Says Launched 10,800 Strikes on Iran in 40-Day War
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced Friday it conducted more than 10,800 airstrikes against Iran throughout the joint US-Israeli offensive launched in late February, detailing the scale of one of the most intense air campaigns in recent memory.
The figures, which cover operations through the temporary ceasefire reached April 8 between Washington and Tehran, include strikes on approximately 4,000 strategic targets and 6,700 military installations across Iran. Dozens of fighter jets operated simultaneously during the roughly 40-day campaign, the army stated.
Israel further claimed deploying over 18,000 munitions — nearly five times the arsenal used during a 12-day campaign against Iran last June. The figures have not been independently verified.
The conflict erupted on Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched their coordinated offensive against Iran. Tehran responded with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting not only Israel, but also Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets. Iran additionally moved to restrict commercial and naval vessel movement through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
After 40 days of hostilities, a coalition comprising Pakistan, Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt successfully brokered a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday between the two warring sides.
Under the terms of the agreement, Washington and Tehran are set to convene in Islamabad for negotiations aimed at securing a durable peace.
The figures, which cover operations through the temporary ceasefire reached April 8 between Washington and Tehran, include strikes on approximately 4,000 strategic targets and 6,700 military installations across Iran. Dozens of fighter jets operated simultaneously during the roughly 40-day campaign, the army stated.
Israel further claimed deploying over 18,000 munitions — nearly five times the arsenal used during a 12-day campaign against Iran last June. The figures have not been independently verified.
The conflict erupted on Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched their coordinated offensive against Iran. Tehran responded with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting not only Israel, but also Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets. Iran additionally moved to restrict commercial and naval vessel movement through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
After 40 days of hostilities, a coalition comprising Pakistan, Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt successfully brokered a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday between the two warring sides.
Under the terms of the agreement, Washington and Tehran are set to convene in Islamabad for negotiations aimed at securing a durable peace.
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