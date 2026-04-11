Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S., Iranian Delegates Arrive in Pakistan for Peace Talks

U.S., Iranian Delegates Arrive in Pakistan for Peace Talks


2026-04-11 04:02:07
(MENAFN) High-level American and Iranian delegations converged on Pakistani soil Saturday as both sides prepared for landmark negotiations aimed at ending ongoing Middle East hostilities — though longstanding mutual suspicion continues to hang over the diplomatic effort.

Vice President JD Vance led the U.S. contingent into Pakistan Saturday morning, according to sources familiar with the matter. Traveling separately, President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner touched down aboard a second aircraft at Nur Khan airbase.

On the Iranian side, a delegation headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf touched down in the early hours of Saturday, positioning both parties for scheduled face-to-face discussions later in the day.

Yet even as diplomats arrived, deep-seated distrust between the two long-time adversaries cast a shadow over the proceedings — underscoring just how fragile and consequential these negotiations remain.

The talks represent one of the most direct high-level engagements between Washington and Tehran in recent memory, with the outcome potentially reshaping the broader security landscape across the Middle East.

MENAFN11042026000045017169ID1110969416



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search