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Teenage Girl Stabbed at High School in France

Teenage Girl Stabbed at High School in France


2026-04-11 03:52:37
(MENAFN) A teenage girl sustained a stab wound to the abdomen after being attacked by a fellow student at a high school in Ancenis-Saint-Gereon, Loire-Atlantique, western France, on Friday, local media reported.

Media cited the Loire-Atlantique prefecture in reporting that the assault stemmed from a "personal dispute" between the two students at the same institution.

Emergency services transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she was admitted in serious condition, according to media.

Teaching staff intervened immediately, subduing the suspect on school grounds before law enforcement arrived. The prefecture confirmed the attacker was subsequently arrested and placed into police custody.

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