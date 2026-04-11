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Indonesia Praises Planned US–Iran Dialogue

Indonesia Praises Planned US–Iran Dialogue


2026-04-11 03:25:10
(MENAFN) Indonesia expressed approval on Saturday regarding the upcoming discussions between the United States and Iran in Pakistan’s capital, following the South Asian country’s successful mediation of a two-week truce. Jakarta called on both parties to work toward a "sustainable solution" to the ongoing Middle East dispute.

Speaking to a news agency, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahd Nabyl described the development as positive, stating, "This is an encouraging development that helps to keep the channels of communication open and creates space for diplomacy."

He further noted that Jakarta considers the move an important early measure, emphasizing that it “is of the view that this development is a positive initial step and encourages all parties to consolidate de-escalation and to advance a peaceful and sustainable solution to the conflict," according to Vahd.

Nabyl also highlighted Indonesia’s call for "all parties" to demonstrate "maximum" restraint, uphold sovereignty and territorial integrity, and foster dialogue alongside diplomatic efforts.

The Islamabad negotiations follow Pakistan’s success in arranging a 14-day ceasefire earlier this week, bringing an end to 39 days of hostilities that began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel initiated strikes against Iran. The attacks resulted in the deaths of over 3,000 individuals, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

During the confrontation, at least 13 American service members lost their lives, while dozens more sustained injuries.

The ceasefire agreement was achieved through extensive behind-the-scenes diplomacy led by Pakistan in coordination with Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

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