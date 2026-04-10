Professor and Chair of History of Art, Vanderbilt University

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Kevin D. Murphy is the Andrew W. Mellon Chair in the Humanities and Chair and Professor of the History of Art at Vanderbilt University.

Professor Murphy teaches courses in 19th-century architecture and material culture, primarily in Europe and North America. His work has focused on historicism in France and the United States, both with respect to new design based on historic precedents and with regard to the preservation of historic sites.

He is co-editor of a forthcoming book from the University of Virginia Press called "Skyscraper Gothic."

–present Andrew W. Mellon Chair in the Humanities and Professor and Chair of History of Art, Vanderbilt University

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