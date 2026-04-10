Zelensky Says Druzhba Oil Pipeline Repairs Will Be Completed This Spring

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Speaking to journalists, Zelensky noted that the issue of European financing remains linked to restoring oil supplies, according to Ukrinform.

"If the question of European financing in exchange for the possibility of oil supplies remains on the table, we have said when we will repair the Druzhba pipeline. Responsibility for the supply will lie with the Europeans. We will complete the repairs, as agreed. I told them we will finish this spring. A lot has already been done," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky stressed that destroyed storage tanks cannot be quickly rebuilt, meaning the focus is solely on restoring transit operations, with all associated risks.

"Moreover, we do not know whether the Russians will refrain from launching new strikes," Zelensky added.

Zelensky suggests Russia sought looser oil sanctions to sell Lukoil assets in Europe

Commenting on upcoming elections in Hungary, he said: "This is their internal matter. We have nothing to do with their elections."

As reported, Hungary has blocked EUR 90 billion in EU loans for Ukraine, as well as the adoption of the EU's 20th sanctions package and the opening of accession negotiation clusters. In return for unfreezing financial assistance, Hungary is demanding the resumption of operations of the Druzhba pipeline.