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Israel Arrests Man Over Iran Espionage Plot
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities announced Thursday the arrest of a 22-year-old Israeli national on suspicion of conducting espionage on behalf of Iran and preparing explosives intended to assassinate a "high-profile figure."
A joint statement issued by the Israeli Police and the Shin Bet security agency identified the suspect as Ami Gaidrov, who was taken into custody in March in Haifa. Authorities allege he established contact with an Iranian handler as early as August 2025, carrying out multiple assignments in exchange for substantial cash payments.
According to the statement, Gaidrov allegedly agreed to manufacture explosives to target a "high-profile figure," though authorities declined to name the intended victim. Investigators say he methodically documented his activities through photos and videos, which were transmitted to his handler as proof of completed tasks.
Beyond his direct dealings with the Iranian agent, Gaidrov allegedly shared operational details with associates and assisted them in procuring raw materials for explosives — a development that led to the detention of additional Israeli nationals for questioning. The investigation revealed that these individuals helped acquire materials, concealed explosives, and conducted a test to evaluate their destructive capability.
Authorities further allege that Gaidrov received instructions during the ongoing war with Iran to photograph Haifa port and missile launch sites in northern Israel. In total, he allegedly collected more than 70,000 shekels — approximately $22,600 — channeled through digital wallets in exchange for his activities.
Indictments against Gaidrov and others implicated in the network are expected to be filed within days, authorities confirmed.
The case is not without precedent. Israeli authorities have announced the arrest of dozens of nationals on espionage charges linked to Iran in recent years — accusations Tehran has consistently declined to publicly address.
The arrest comes amid sharply elevated regional tensions. On Feb. 28, US and Israeli forces launched a joint offensive against Iran, killing more than 3,000 people — among them then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, framing it as a stepping stone toward a comprehensive agreement to bring the conflict to a permanent end.
A joint statement issued by the Israeli Police and the Shin Bet security agency identified the suspect as Ami Gaidrov, who was taken into custody in March in Haifa. Authorities allege he established contact with an Iranian handler as early as August 2025, carrying out multiple assignments in exchange for substantial cash payments.
According to the statement, Gaidrov allegedly agreed to manufacture explosives to target a "high-profile figure," though authorities declined to name the intended victim. Investigators say he methodically documented his activities through photos and videos, which were transmitted to his handler as proof of completed tasks.
Beyond his direct dealings with the Iranian agent, Gaidrov allegedly shared operational details with associates and assisted them in procuring raw materials for explosives — a development that led to the detention of additional Israeli nationals for questioning. The investigation revealed that these individuals helped acquire materials, concealed explosives, and conducted a test to evaluate their destructive capability.
Authorities further allege that Gaidrov received instructions during the ongoing war with Iran to photograph Haifa port and missile launch sites in northern Israel. In total, he allegedly collected more than 70,000 shekels — approximately $22,600 — channeled through digital wallets in exchange for his activities.
Indictments against Gaidrov and others implicated in the network are expected to be filed within days, authorities confirmed.
The case is not without precedent. Israeli authorities have announced the arrest of dozens of nationals on espionage charges linked to Iran in recent years — accusations Tehran has consistently declined to publicly address.
The arrest comes amid sharply elevated regional tensions. On Feb. 28, US and Israeli forces launched a joint offensive against Iran, killing more than 3,000 people — among them then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, framing it as a stepping stone toward a comprehensive agreement to bring the conflict to a permanent end.
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