Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Says U.S.-Iran Peace Talks in Pakistan Imminent

Trump Says U.S.-Iran Peace Talks in Pakistan Imminent


2026-04-09 03:08:54
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump signaled Wednesday that face-to-face negotiations with Iran are imminent, telling reporters the Pakistan-hosted talks would materialize "very soon" — though he cast doubt over whether Vice President JD Vance would make the trip over safety concerns.

"Very soon, actually -- it's going to take place very soon," Trump told the New York Post in a phone interview, speaking just one day after Washington and Tehran sealed a two-week ceasefire agreement.

Trump confirmed that key figures from his inner circle are set to lead the American delegation at the negotiating table, naming his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner as confirmed attendees.

On the question of Vance's participation, the president left the door open while flagging potential risks, saying: "We'll have Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, JD -- maybe JD, I don't know. There's a question of safety, security."

Pakistan has put forward Islamabad as the venue for the landmark talks, with officials proposing the negotiations could begin as early as this Friday — a timeline that would mark a rapid diplomatic follow-through to the freshly minted truce between the two longtime adversaries.

MENAFN09042026000045017169ID1110960925



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search