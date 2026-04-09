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Trump Says U.S.-Iran Peace Talks in Pakistan Imminent
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump signaled Wednesday that face-to-face negotiations with Iran are imminent, telling reporters the Pakistan-hosted talks would materialize "very soon" — though he cast doubt over whether Vice President JD Vance would make the trip over safety concerns.
"Very soon, actually -- it's going to take place very soon," Trump told the New York Post in a phone interview, speaking just one day after Washington and Tehran sealed a two-week ceasefire agreement.
Trump confirmed that key figures from his inner circle are set to lead the American delegation at the negotiating table, naming his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner as confirmed attendees.
On the question of Vance's participation, the president left the door open while flagging potential risks, saying: "We'll have Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, JD -- maybe JD, I don't know. There's a question of safety, security."
Pakistan has put forward Islamabad as the venue for the landmark talks, with officials proposing the negotiations could begin as early as this Friday — a timeline that would mark a rapid diplomatic follow-through to the freshly minted truce between the two longtime adversaries.
"Very soon, actually -- it's going to take place very soon," Trump told the New York Post in a phone interview, speaking just one day after Washington and Tehran sealed a two-week ceasefire agreement.
Trump confirmed that key figures from his inner circle are set to lead the American delegation at the negotiating table, naming his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner as confirmed attendees.
On the question of Vance's participation, the president left the door open while flagging potential risks, saying: "We'll have Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, JD -- maybe JD, I don't know. There's a question of safety, security."
Pakistan has put forward Islamabad as the venue for the landmark talks, with officials proposing the negotiations could begin as early as this Friday — a timeline that would mark a rapid diplomatic follow-through to the freshly minted truce between the two longtime adversaries.
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