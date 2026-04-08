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Genetec Enables Enterprise Cloud Modernization With New Access Control Capabilities In Security Center Saas
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Updates simplify visitor workflows, accelerate daily operations, and expand enterprise hardware support. Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April, 2026 - Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, announced new access control enhancements to Security Center SaaS. The updates simplify day-to-day operations for security teams and give organizations more flexibility and control as they modernize. They include a new front desk experience, faster access to core security tasks, expanded intrusion panel support, and optional biometric capabilities-without requiring disruptive infrastructure changes. “Security teams shouldn't be constrained by legacy infrastructure or forced into all‐or‐nothing cloud decisions,” said Francis Lachance, Senior Director, Product at Genetec Inc.“Security Center SaaS removes the friction of traditional upgrade cycles while preserving the architectural choice enterprises depend on. We're delivering enterprise‐grade access control through the cloud in a way that lets organizations scale, adapt, and modernize without disrupting existing systems or compromising control.” Strengthening visitor management with policy-driven controls at the front desk For many organizations, the front desk is a critical control point, yet visitor check‐in and cardholder access are often managed in separate systems. Security Center SaaS brings visitor check‐in and access workflows into a single cloud‐based experience, allowing front desk staff to process visitors quickly while security teams retain clear oversight. Front desk personnel can manage scheduled and walk‐in visits from a unified interface, while access policies govern how visitors are granted access. Visitor screening rules can be applied during check‐in to verify individuals against external databases and registries. When a match or exception is detected, predefined actions-such as notifying security staff-can be triggered immediately. This approach supports environments such as schools, healthcare facilities, and corporate offices that need consistent visitor controls without adding complexity at reception. By separating front desk tasks from security policy enforcement, organizations can reduce manual steps, maintain situational awareness, and manage visitor access more consistently across sites. Expanded hardware choice while preserving existing infrastructure Cloud migration should not dictate hardware strategy. Security Center SaaS is engineered to modernize operations without a“rip‐and‐replace” mandate. Its open architecture and Genetec Cloudlink appliances allow organizations to bring existing access control and intrusion hardware into the cloud while retaining full control over their infrastructure and modernization pace. The Genetec ecosystem is expanding to ensure security teams can manage disparate systems through a single, unified interface. This includes broader intrusion support for Radionix (formerly Bosch) and Honeywell, with DMP support arriving shortly. Furthermore, a new integration with SAFR SCAN allows organizations to deploy high-assurance facial authentication as needed. This capability provides a faster, more secure authentication method while reducing the operational burden and security risks associated with physical credentials such as cards or badges.
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