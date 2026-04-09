Ujjain University Faces Row After Religious Question Appears In B, BCA Exam Paper Probe Ordered

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Ujjain, April 9 (IANS) A major controversy has erupted at Samrat Vikramaditya University in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, after a question in the Foundation Course examination paper for third-year B.Com, BBA, and BCA students sparked widespread outrage.

The disputed question, which appeared as Question No. 45 in the recent exams, stated, "There is no one other than Allah." It provided four multiple-choice options: Someshwar, Khuda, Shaktivan meaning the powerful, and Dand Dene Wala meaning the punisher.

Several organisations and Hindu groups quickly raised objections, describing the question as sensitive, biased, and inappropriate for a general foundation course in a secular academic environment.

They demanded strict action against the paper setter, arguing that it promoted one religious belief over others.

The issue gained significant attention on social media, with posts highlighting the question and calling for accountability from the university located in the sacred city of Ujjain.

Taking the matter seriously, the university administration has referred the issue to the Examination Committee for a thorough investigation.

Registrar Anil Sharma explained that the university's ordinances lay down a clear procedure for handling controversial or inappropriate questions.

The committee of subject experts will now examine whether the question aligns with the prescribed syllabus and academic standards. If any error is found, a notice will be issued to the concerned examiner, and further disciplinary action may follow as per the rules, he said.

The university has described this as purely an academic matter and stated that the final decision will depend solely on the committee's report after reviewing all aspects.

On social media platforms the controversy spread rapidly, with users and organisations sharing images of the question paper and criticising it as an attempt to push religious narrative in an educational setting.

As the Examination Committee begins its probe, students, faculty members, and various groups are awaiting clarity on whether the question will be deleted from evaluation and what consequences, if any, will be imposed on those involved.

The university has assured that the matter will be handled strictly according to established rules while maintaining academic neutrality.