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North Sea Drilling Plans Could Undermine Global Climate Targets
(MENAFN) Senior climate scientists and international negotiators are sounding the alarm over Britain's push to unlock new North Sea oil and gas reserves, cautioning that the move could erode global trust and undermine hard-won progress on emissions reduction, media reported Wednesday.
The UK government is facing intensifying lobbying from energy industry groups, political figures, and select trade unions to greenlight new offshore drilling projects — even as emerging research casts serious doubt on their practical benefits for either fuel prices or national energy independence, the outlet said.
The two largest untapped fields under consideration — Rosebank and Jackdaw — would offset a negligible share of British gas imports, estimated at just 1% and 2%, respectively, according to research cited by media, calling into question the economic and strategic rationale underpinning their approval.
The ripple effects, however, could extend far beyond Britain's shores. Climate specialists cautioned that a decision to expand fossil fuel extraction in a nation long regarded as a benchmark for climate leadership risks emboldening comparable moves in the developing world, potentially slowing the broader global push to slash greenhouse gas emissions.
Nicholas Stern, a prominent climate economist at the London School of Economics, argued that new drilling would simultaneously weaken economic growth, compromise energy security, and send a damaging message to the international community.
"The UK has been a pioneer in climate action, as the first G7 country to commit to net zero by 2050, through its exemplary climate change legislation, and through its work in international institutions and interactions," he said.
"Its example matters. Because it has been a pioneer and a leader, the world takes notice of the UK's actions," he added.
Criticism has also emerged from the international negotiating arena. An African climate envoy, who spoke to media on condition of anonymity, said that any expansion of UK drilling would run directly counter to the commitments enshrined in the Paris Agreement and fracture trust with nations most exposed to the consequences of climate change.
Christiana Figueres, former chief of the UN's climate body, echoed those concerns, arguing that a pivot toward fossil fuels in the name of energy security risks anchoring countries to obsolete infrastructure at the precise moment a transition to clean energy should be accelerating.
Britain has positioned itself as a driving force behind international efforts to wind down fossil fuel dependency, including lending its support to an upcoming climate conference in Colombia. Yet Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is not expected to be present at the summit, with the government's climate envoy set to represent the country in his absence.
The UK government is facing intensifying lobbying from energy industry groups, political figures, and select trade unions to greenlight new offshore drilling projects — even as emerging research casts serious doubt on their practical benefits for either fuel prices or national energy independence, the outlet said.
The two largest untapped fields under consideration — Rosebank and Jackdaw — would offset a negligible share of British gas imports, estimated at just 1% and 2%, respectively, according to research cited by media, calling into question the economic and strategic rationale underpinning their approval.
The ripple effects, however, could extend far beyond Britain's shores. Climate specialists cautioned that a decision to expand fossil fuel extraction in a nation long regarded as a benchmark for climate leadership risks emboldening comparable moves in the developing world, potentially slowing the broader global push to slash greenhouse gas emissions.
Nicholas Stern, a prominent climate economist at the London School of Economics, argued that new drilling would simultaneously weaken economic growth, compromise energy security, and send a damaging message to the international community.
"The UK has been a pioneer in climate action, as the first G7 country to commit to net zero by 2050, through its exemplary climate change legislation, and through its work in international institutions and interactions," he said.
"Its example matters. Because it has been a pioneer and a leader, the world takes notice of the UK's actions," he added.
Criticism has also emerged from the international negotiating arena. An African climate envoy, who spoke to media on condition of anonymity, said that any expansion of UK drilling would run directly counter to the commitments enshrined in the Paris Agreement and fracture trust with nations most exposed to the consequences of climate change.
Christiana Figueres, former chief of the UN's climate body, echoed those concerns, arguing that a pivot toward fossil fuels in the name of energy security risks anchoring countries to obsolete infrastructure at the precise moment a transition to clean energy should be accelerating.
Britain has positioned itself as a driving force behind international efforts to wind down fossil fuel dependency, including lending its support to an upcoming climate conference in Colombia. Yet Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is not expected to be present at the summit, with the government's climate envoy set to represent the country in his absence.
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