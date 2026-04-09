People Will Vote In Large Numbers For Assam's Development: Himanta Biswa Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Jalukbari, April 9 (IANS) As the Assembly elections are underway, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed confidence that people will come out in large numbers to vote for the development of the state.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, CM Sarma said,“Today is election day in Assam. The weather is very good, and I believe that people will come out and vote in large numbers for the development of Assam.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed optimism about the state's future.

Sarbananda Sonowal said, "They are very much hopeful that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the next term will be even more exciting, full of development and full of upliftment of the state of Assam in every field of our efforts."

Meanwhile, the voter turnout in Assam Assembly elections was recorded at 38.92 per cent as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Assam is witnessing a high-voltage electoral battle on Thursday as polling is underway in all 126 Assembly constituencies, with the contest largely shaping up as a direct fight between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance. The ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aiming to secure a third consecutive term in office, while the Congress party is attempting to stage a comeback after being voted out of power in 2016.

According to official data, a total of 722 candidates are in the fray. Prominent names include CM Sarma, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Polling has been taking place across 31,490 polling stations spread over 35 districts.

The electorate comprises around 2.50 crore eligible voters, including nearly 1.25 crore women and 318 voters from the third gender category.

Among political parties, the Congress has fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The AIUDF is contesting 30 seats, while NDA allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) have fielded 26 and 11 candidates, respectively. Other parties in the fray include Raijor Dal (13), AJP (10), CPI(M) (3), APHLC (2), AAP (18), UPPL (18), Trinamool Congress (22), and JMM (16), in addition to 258 Independent candidates.

The constituencies of Algapur-Katlicherra and Karimganj South have the highest number of candidates at 15 each. In contrast, nine seats -- Rangia, Jagiroad (SC), Hojai, Naduar, Jonai (ST), Doomdooma, Mahmora, Teok, and Lakhipur -- are witnessing straight contests with only two candidates each. Out of the total contestants, 59 are women, with the Congress fielding the highest number at 14, followed by the BJP with seven.

Counting of the votes is scheduled for May 4.