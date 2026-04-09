Bengal Will Choose BJP For Development, Says Agnimitra Paul

MENAFN - IANS) Asansol (West Bengal), April 9 (IANS) BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Thursday expressed confidence that the people of West Bengal are ready for political change and will back the Bharatiya Janata Party for the state's development and progress.

Speaking to IANS, Paul said the people of Bengal have resolved to bring a BJP government, saying that the state has faced“injustice and harassment” over the past 15 years under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress.

"The people of Bengal have made up their minds that they want a BJP government for the state's development and progress. For the past 15 years, Mamata Banerjee and her party have cheated us," she said.

She described the Prime Minister's visit to Asansol as a significant moment for the region.“After many years, the Prime Minister has come to the sacred land of Asansol. For us, it is a matter of great pride and good fortune that PM Modi is visiting again,” she said.

On the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, Paul asserted that the Central government remains committed to women's empowerment. She said the Prime Minister has consistently worked towards uplifting women and ensuring their participation in governance.

"The Prime Minister and the Central government are always with the women. At all times, the Prime Minister wants women to move forward," she noted.

Targeting opposition parties, particularly those aligned under the INDIA bloc, including the Trinamool Congress, Paul said that any opposition to the bill would expose their stance on women's rights.“If they oppose this bill, then the women of Bengal and across the country will understand how much these leaders truly support women and how much they stand against them,” she said.

Addressing concerns around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Paul thanked the Election Commission and officials, including Gyanesh Kumar, for their efforts. However, she alleged that irregularities in the process were due to pressure from the state government.

“The responsibility for the removal of valid voters' names lies entirely with Mamata Banerjee because her government officials are functioning as BLOs, AEROs, and EROs. Due to her pressure, uploads were not allowed, and whatever confusion has occurred is because of her administration,” Paul claimed.

She further alleged a lack of cooperation from the state machinery in the SIR process, accusing the ruling party of attempting to benefit from irregularities in voter lists. According to her, such practices have persisted over the past decade and a half, but the BJP remains confident of overcoming these challenges in the upcoming elections.