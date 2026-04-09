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Trump Explores Joint US-Iran Venture to Secure Hormuz
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump revealed Wednesday that Washington is exploring a shared security arrangement with Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz, framing the proposal as a cornerstone of the fragile ceasefire struck between the two nations.
"We're thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It's a way of securing it, also securing it from lots of other people," Trump told media in remarks delivered shortly after the two-week truce was formally announced.
When pressed on whether Iran would be permitted to levy transit fees on vessels navigating the strategic waterway, Trump offered an unguarded endorsement: "It's a beautiful thing."
The comment drew context from earlier reporting: an Iranian lawmaker disclosed in late March that Tehran had already begun collecting approximately $2 million in passage fees from select ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, characterizing the practice as a "new concept of sovereignty."
On nuclear matters, Trump left no ambiguity. "There won't be any enrichment," he said, categorically ruling out any uranium enrichment rights for Iran. He further confirmed that American forces would maintain their regional presence to underpin any future agreements rather than withdraw.
Trump expressed confidence that formal peace negotiations could commence as early as Friday, forecasting a swift process. He also acknowledged that China had played a pivotal behind-the-scenes role in brokering communications with Tehran.
Beijing moved quickly to claim credit for the breakthrough. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China "advocates for a ceasefire and resolving the conflict through political means" and had "made its own effort in this regard."
The scope of the ceasefire, however, remains a point of contention. Amid conflicting signals over whether Lebanon falls under the agreement's umbrella, Trump told media the country was explicitly excluded — citing Hezbollah as the determining factor. "They were not included in the deal. That'll get taken care of too," he said, characterizing ongoing Israeli strikes on Lebanon as "a separate skirmish."
The Strait of Hormuz — the world's most critical oil transit chokepoint, carrying an estimated 20 million barrels per day — was effectively sealed off by Iran following the launch of the joint U.S.-Israeli offensive on Feb. 28. The closure sent global oil prices surging and rattled international financial markets. Under the terms of the ceasefire announced Tuesday, Iran agreed to restore freedom of navigation through the strait, with the deal finalized less than two hours before Trump's ultimatum deadline expired.
"We're thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It's a way of securing it, also securing it from lots of other people," Trump told media in remarks delivered shortly after the two-week truce was formally announced.
When pressed on whether Iran would be permitted to levy transit fees on vessels navigating the strategic waterway, Trump offered an unguarded endorsement: "It's a beautiful thing."
The comment drew context from earlier reporting: an Iranian lawmaker disclosed in late March that Tehran had already begun collecting approximately $2 million in passage fees from select ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, characterizing the practice as a "new concept of sovereignty."
On nuclear matters, Trump left no ambiguity. "There won't be any enrichment," he said, categorically ruling out any uranium enrichment rights for Iran. He further confirmed that American forces would maintain their regional presence to underpin any future agreements rather than withdraw.
Trump expressed confidence that formal peace negotiations could commence as early as Friday, forecasting a swift process. He also acknowledged that China had played a pivotal behind-the-scenes role in brokering communications with Tehran.
Beijing moved quickly to claim credit for the breakthrough. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China "advocates for a ceasefire and resolving the conflict through political means" and had "made its own effort in this regard."
The scope of the ceasefire, however, remains a point of contention. Amid conflicting signals over whether Lebanon falls under the agreement's umbrella, Trump told media the country was explicitly excluded — citing Hezbollah as the determining factor. "They were not included in the deal. That'll get taken care of too," he said, characterizing ongoing Israeli strikes on Lebanon as "a separate skirmish."
The Strait of Hormuz — the world's most critical oil transit chokepoint, carrying an estimated 20 million barrels per day — was effectively sealed off by Iran following the launch of the joint U.S.-Israeli offensive on Feb. 28. The closure sent global oil prices surging and rattled international financial markets. Under the terms of the ceasefire announced Tuesday, Iran agreed to restore freedom of navigation through the strait, with the deal finalized less than two hours before Trump's ultimatum deadline expired.
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