Indore: Congress Councillor Refuses To Sing 'Vande Mataram', Sparks Row

A woman councillor of Congress party has sparked a controversy after she refused to sing 'Vande Mataram' during a discussion on the budget of Indore Municipal Corporation. The incident occurred on Wednesday (April 8) when Congress councillor, Fauzia Sheikh Alim, arrived late to the meeting proceedings. BJP councillors reportedly asked her to sing 'Vande Mataram', which she declined. The refusal of the Congress councillor to sing the 'Vande Mataram', led to uproar from the BJP councillors and the raising of slogans. Later, Chairman Munnalal Yadav suspended Faujia Sheikh Alim from the meeting for a day.

Chairman Explains Suspension

"Vande Mataram song has completed 150 years, and the central government has issued guidelines that it should be sung in all government offices. Congress Councillor Fauzia Sheikh Alim remained absent when 'Vande Mataram' was being sung and later came to the House and began disrupting the proceedings. When members pointed out that she should have been present at that time, she used objectionable words about the song. Due to her objectionable remarks about the song and for disrupting the House proceedings, she was expelled from the House for a day," Chairman Munnalal Yadav told ANI.

Colleague Expresses Surprise

Meanwhile, a Congress Councillor, Rubina Iqbal Khan, said that she has been a Councillor with Alim for the past 15 years and she always sang 'Vande Mataram', adding that it remains unclear what happened on that particular day. "Fauzia Sheikh Alim was speaking and I am not aware of the context in which she said it, but she stated that she would not sing 'Vande Mataram'. Following this, an uproar began in the House and the Chairman expelled her for a day. I have been a councillor with Fauzia Sheikh Alim for the past 15 years, and she has always sung 'Vande Mataram', but it is unclear what happened today," Rubina Iqbal Khan said.

She said that she was present during the Vande Mataram, always singing and respecting it. There is no question about any objection, as it is the national song, and added that why would they have any objection to it. (ANI)

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