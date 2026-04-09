Akshay Kumar Reveals He Failed Thrice In School, Shares Honest Childhood Story

Akshay Kumar left audiences surprised after introducing his childhood friend on a show, sharing candid stories about failing in school, their long friendship, and his inspiring journey from struggles to superstardom.

In a candid and heartwarming moment, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar surprised the audience by introducing his childhood best friend during a live episode of Wheel of Fortune. The revelation added a personal touch, as he opened up about his early life and school struggles.

Recalling his school days, Akshay admitted he wasn't always a top student. He revealed that he was a backbencher who failed multiple times during his academic years. Despite setbacks, his honesty struck a chord, proving that success doesn't always begin with perfect report cards.

Akshay pointed out his friend Jinesh in the audience, sharing that they have been together since kindergarten. Their playful banter entertained everyone, especially when Jinesh jokingly blamed Akshay for their academic failures, showing their bond remains unchanged even after decades.

The actor also reflected on his inspiring journey, from growing up in Mumbai to working in Thailand and eventually becoming a superstar. Known for staying connected with old friends, Akshay's story is a reminder of perseverance, loyalty, and chasing dreams against all odds.