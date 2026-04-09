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International Platform Names Al-Taamari In Elite XI For World Cup 2026


2026-04-09 03:02:59
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 9 (Petra) -- Jordan forward Mousa Al-Taamari has been named in an "Elite XI" selection for the group featuring Jordan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to international football outlet Olé.
The platform published the lineup across its digital channels, including a number of prominent players such as Lionel Messi and Riyad Mahrez, with Al-Taamari included among the attacking options.
The selection highlights the growing presence of Jordan's international on the global stage, following his recent performances with the national team.
Jordan is set to participate in the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The national team continues its preparations amid expectations of a competitive appearance at the tournament.

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Jordan News Agency

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