Minnesota democrats face probe over alleged interference with ICE
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey over claims that they may have attempted to interfere with federal immigration enforcement operations.
The inquiry centers on statements made by both officials regarding the deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minneapolis, amid heightened tensions following protests against the agency. Federal prosecutors are reviewing whether these comments could constitute obstruction of federal officers carrying out their duties. No confirmation has been made yet on whether subpoenas or other legal actions have been issued.
Governor Walz described the investigation as “weaponizing the justice system against your opponents,” emphasizing that the federal agent involved in the shooting of Renee Good has not been investigated. Mayor Frey stated, “I will not be intimidated,” characterizing the probe as an attempt to silence local leadership defending residents and law enforcement amid ongoing unrest.
The investigation comes as protests have intensified in Minneapolis following the death of Renee Good, who was shot by an ICE agent while acting as a legal observer. Officials have urged demonstrations to remain peaceful, while local authorities have called for federal immigration agents to leave the city. Tensions have been further fueled by accusations from the federal government that the state’s rhetoric, including describing ICE as a “modern-day Gestapo,” is inflammatory.
