Madbouly, Rosatom Chief Review Progress On El Dabaa Nuclear Project

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom, to review the latest developments in the implementation of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant and explore opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy; Sherif Helmy, Chairperson of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority; and officials from Egypt's Ministry of Finance.

At the outset, Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to maintaining close coordination with the Russian side, particularly to ensure steady progress on the El Dabaa project. He stressed the importance of adhering to the agreed timeline and meeting targeted implementation rates.

The prime minister also expressed appreciation for the support of the Russian leadership in advancing the project, highlighting the strength of the strategic partnership between Egypt and Russia. He noted Egypt's interest in expanding cooperation in small modular reactor (SMR) technology, as well as in training and building the capabilities of Egyptian personnel.

For his part, Likhachev conveyed greetings from Vladimir Putin to Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. He said the meeting aimed to assess the project's current status, including construction progress, equipment installation for the first unit, and preparations for operational testing.

Likhachev also outlined Rosatom's work plan for 2026, reaffirming the company's commitment to delivering the project according to schedule. He thanked Egypt's Ministry of Electricity for facilitating procedures and supporting implementation.

Esmat noted that coordination is already underway with the Russian side to explore cooperation in SMR technology and further expand collaboration in this field.

Both sides concluded by emphasising the importance of continued coordination and consultation, with a view to advancing bilateral cooperation to broader horizons.