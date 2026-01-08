403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Woman gets fatally shot by ICE agent in Minnesota
(MENAFN) A fatal shooting by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minnesota on Wednesday has ignited widespread outrage and calls for investigations across multiple levels of government.
The victim was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, an American citizen who had been present as a legal observer during federal operations in Minneapolis.
The incident unfolded near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, an area where tensions between federal and local law enforcement and demonstrators had been escalating for hours.
Videos shared online show two agents approaching an SUV stopped in the roadway. One officer attempted to open the driver’s side door as the vehicle began to accelerate. A third agent moved toward the front of the SUV.
Footage indicates the driver turned the wheels to the right, seemingly trying to drive away. The agent positioned in front of the car drew his weapon, stepped back, and fired as the vehicle’s bumper passed close to him. He discharged three shots, including at least one after the car had already moved past. The video does not clearly confirm whether the vehicle made contact with the officer, who remained standing afterward.
The SUV then traveled a short distance before colliding with another car.
The Department of Homeland Security stated that the woman attempted to hit officers with her vehicle, leading the agent to act in "self-defense."
An ICE spokesperson said agents were carrying out targeted operations when “rioters” obstructed them, adding that “one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.”
President Donald Trump also weighed in on social media, defending the agent, saying the officer "seems to have shot her in self defense."
The victim was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, an American citizen who had been present as a legal observer during federal operations in Minneapolis.
The incident unfolded near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, an area where tensions between federal and local law enforcement and demonstrators had been escalating for hours.
Videos shared online show two agents approaching an SUV stopped in the roadway. One officer attempted to open the driver’s side door as the vehicle began to accelerate. A third agent moved toward the front of the SUV.
Footage indicates the driver turned the wheels to the right, seemingly trying to drive away. The agent positioned in front of the car drew his weapon, stepped back, and fired as the vehicle’s bumper passed close to him. He discharged three shots, including at least one after the car had already moved past. The video does not clearly confirm whether the vehicle made contact with the officer, who remained standing afterward.
The SUV then traveled a short distance before colliding with another car.
The Department of Homeland Security stated that the woman attempted to hit officers with her vehicle, leading the agent to act in "self-defense."
An ICE spokesperson said agents were carrying out targeted operations when “rioters” obstructed them, adding that “one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.”
President Donald Trump also weighed in on social media, defending the agent, saying the officer "seems to have shot her in self defense."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment