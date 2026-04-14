Planning Minister Explores Deeper Cooperation With ILO On Jobs, Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Ahmed Rostom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, met with Eric Oechslin, Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office in Cairo, to discuss strengthening cooperation across key development priorities, including decent work, skills development, and support for start-ups.

During the meeting, Rostom underscored the strength of Egypt's partnership with the ILO, describing it as grounded in a shared vision to drive economic growth and create sustainable employment opportunities in collaboration with the private sector. He noted that these efforts are central to improving living standards and advancing inclusive development.

He added that ongoing geopolitical tensions and global uncertainty continue to place pressure on emerging economies, requiring a flexible and proactive policy approach. Rostom reaffirmed the government's commitment to continuing its economic reform programme, focused on enhancing resilience and improving the ability to absorb external shocks, drawing on lessons from previous global crises.







Ensuring macroeconomic stability remains a top priority, he said, alongside supporting key productive sectors such as agriculture and industry. He also highlighted measures to contain inflation and secure access to essential goods, noting that the government is drawing on international best practices to enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy. The private sector, he added, remains a central pillar in achieving sustainable growth and stability.

For his part, Oechslin commended the government's efforts to mitigate the impact of ongoing global and regional challenges, noting that such measures reflect a commitment to protecting citizens and maintaining labour market stability.

He reaffirmed the ILO's readiness to continue supporting Egypt's national employment agenda through strategic partnerships focused on youth inclusion, entrepreneurship, and labour market policy development. He added that particular emphasis would be placed on promoting“green jobs” and advancing digital transformation to align with evolving economic needs and global trends.