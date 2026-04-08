Hamada Helal: Saber's Triumph In 'Al-Maddah 6' Is Rooted In Faith, Not Force

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) A six-part odyssey reaches its conclusion with the triumph of the human spirit over darkness, charting the profound transformation of Saber Al-Maddah.

After years of widespread acclaim and spirited debate, 'Al-Maddah' has drawn the curtain on one of the most notable television experiences in contemporary Egyptian drama. Its sixth instalment,“Al-Maddah 6: Ostorat Al Nehaya,” delivers the culmination of a complex spiritual and human journey. Closely associated with star Hamada Helal, the series moves beyond a conventional narrative of jinn and unseen realms, evolving into a sophisticated exploration of faith, morality, and inner conflict.

In this exclusive interview, Helal offers an insider's perspective on the making of the finale, the evolution of Saber's character, and his artistic vision beyond“Al-Maddah”. Widely regarded as one of the most prominent drama productions of recent years, the series has followed Saber's journey across six seasons, achieving remarkable success by blending spiritual depth with suspenseful storytelling.

As“ Al-Maddah 6: Ostorat Al Nehaya” marks the definitive conclusion of the series, how does this final instalment construct its narrative arc, and what were the most significant artistic and production challenges you encountered?

“Al-Maddah 6: Ostorat Al Nehaya” was conceived as a focused and powerful finale. The narrative begins at a moment of loss, as Saber relinquishes both the sceptre and the enchanted dagger, only to face a radically different antagonist, an embodiment of absolute evil. This shift required deeper psychological and spiritual layering of the character.

From a production standpoint, the experience was equally demanding. Filming in Morocco added rich visual textures, but several sequences posed considerable logistical and technical challenges. Ultimately, the season is structured around sacrifice, faith, and a return to one's authentic self.

Over six instalments, Saber has undergone a profound transformation. How would you articulate his final evolution, and in what ways does the ending achieve narrative closure?

Saber's journey culminates in a transition from reliance on supernatural power to an inner strength rooted in faith, patience, and wisdom. In this final phase, he confronts evil not merely through physical means, but through moral and spiritual resilience.

The ending was deliberately crafted to be epic yet introspective-defined by sacrifice and a symbolic victory that resonates beyond the narrative. It was essential that the conclusion honoured the character's long journey, offering the audience a genuine sense of closure and fulfilment.

The series is distinguished by its integration of music as a narrative device. How were key pieces such as“Maddah fi Hob El-Nabi,”“Mawlana,” and“Halaqat” selected and positioned within the dramatic structure?

Each musical piece was conceived as an extension of the narrative rather than a supplementary element.“Maddah fi Hob El-Nabi” serves as an ideological anchor, reinforcing the protagonist's spiritual foundation.“Mawlana,” as the closing theme, provides a contemplative and serene resolution, embodying surrender and inner peace.

“Halaqat,” by contrast, reflects the cyclical nature of conflict and destiny. The selection process involved close collaboration with composers and lyricists to ensure that each song was organically embedded within the dramatic fabric. Audience reception confirmed that these pieces enhanced both the emotional and spiritual dimensions of the series.







Your Ramadan 2026 release,“Wallah Be'oudah,” carries a distinct tonal and thematic resonance. How does the song engage with contemporary audience sensibilities, and how does it align with the ethos of Al-Maddah ?

“Wallah Be'oudah” operates on two levels: it is accessible in form yet profound in meaning. It speaks to a collective longing for renewal-spiritual, emotional, and existential-particularly during Ramadan. In a fast-paced and often overwhelming world, such messages serve as reminders of enduring values like goodness and mercy.

Its thematic alignment with Al-Maddah is clear, as both the song and the series emphasise the triumph of good over adversity and encourage a return to inner balance and faith.

Your repertoire spans both spiritual and emotional registers. From a performance standpoint, how do you navigate this duality without compromising authenticity?

The key is sincerity. Every artistic expression-whether spiritual or emotional-must come from a genuine internal state. Spiritual works like Al-Maddah offer a sense of elevation and positive energy, while emotional songs allow for a more intimate exploration of human vulnerability.

Rather than seeing them as opposing domains, I view them as complementary dimensions of the same artistic identity. This approach allows me to maintain authenticity while connecting with diverse audiences.

To what extent does the success of“ Al-Maddah” reflect a broader shift in audience preferences towards spiritually inflected drama?

There is certainly a noticeable shift. Audiences today increasingly seek content that offers not only entertainment but also meaning and reflection. Spiritual drama resonates because it engages with fundamental human questions-identity, morality, and belief.

Al-Maddah succeeded because it moved beyond conventional horror tropes, presenting a more human and accessible exploration of the eternal struggle between good and evil.

Following the conclusion of such a defining project, how do you navigate the balance between artistic closure and creative renewal?

The end of“Al-Maddah” brings both pride and nostalgia. It marks an important chapter in my artistic journey, but it also opens the door to new possibilities. I am currently working on a range of musical projects with different tones and themes, alongside potential dramatic ventures.

The challenge-and the opportunity-is to build on this experience while continuing to evolve artistically.

Audience engagement with“ Al-Maddah ,” particularly during Ramadan, has been exceptionally strong. What do you believe lies behind this resonance?

Two key factors: sincerity and timing. Ramadan is a period when audiences are more receptive to spiritual themes, seeking content that offers emotional and moral reassurance.

When a work is both authentic and aligned with the audience's mindset, the connection becomes natural. Al-Maddah succeeded because it offered not just entertainment, but a meaningful experience grounded in faith and sacrifice.

If you were to map your musical journey within“ Al-Maddah ,” which compositions would you highlight, and why?

“Ala Allah” represents the beginning, centred on trust and reliance on divine support.“Anshoudat Al-Burdah” reflects a deepening spiritual dimension, adding layers of reverence and contemplation.

“Mawlana,” from the final instalment, captures the essence of closure-peace, surrender, and resolution. Together, these works form a coherent artistic and spiritual progression.

Finally, what message would you like to share with your audience as you close this chapter?

My message is one of gratitude. The audience's unwavering support has been the foundation of this journey. Their connection with“Al-Maddah” transformed it from a series into a shared experience.

I remain committed to creating sincere, meaningful work that resonates emotionally and spiritually, and I look forward to continuing this journey with them in new and evolving forms.