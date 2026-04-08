Reservation For Women In Legislative Bodies Will Make Democracy Even More Vibrant, Participative: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored the urgent need for reservation for women in legislative bodies, describing it as a transformative step that would make India's democracy more vibrant and participative. In an Op-Ed and a series of posts on social media platform X, the Prime Minister called for unity among Members of Parliament to ensure the timely passage of the long-pending legislation.

Highlighting the importance of the proposed reform, the Prime Minister stated that any delay in implementing women's reservation would be“deeply unfortunate.” He emphasised that the move is not merely a policy decision but a historic necessity to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure equal representation.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote,“Reservation for women in legislative bodies is the need of the hour! This will make our democracy even more vibrant and participative. Any delay in bringing this reservation will be deeply unfortunate. Expressed my thoughts on the issue in this Op-ed."

In his detailed Op-Ed, the Prime Minister also extended greetings to citizens across the country on the occasion of multiple festivals being celebrated during this period. He noted that India would soon be immersed in a festive spirit, with diverse regions observing their traditional New Year celebrations. He mentioned that Assam would celebrate Rongali Bihu, Odisha would mark Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, West Bengal would welcome Poila Boishakh, and Kerala would observe Vishu with great enthusiasm. Similarly, Tamil Nadu would celebrate Puthandu, while Punjab and several northern states would mark Baisakhi.

Conveying his wishes, PM Modi said that these festivals symbolise hope, renewal, and positivity.“I extend my heartfelt greetings to all those celebrating these festivals across India and around the world. May these auspicious occasions bring happiness, prosperity, and well-being to everyone's lives,” he said.

The Prime Minister further highlighted significant upcoming occasions of national importance.

"Furthermore, on the 11th of April, we will commence the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Phule, and on the 14th, India will pay homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti. In addition to these special occasions, when the spirit of renewal fills our hearts and minds, our nation stands at the threshold of another historic occasion. It is an opportunity to deepen the foundations of our democracy and to reaffirm our collective commitment to equality and inclusion," PM Modi said.

Amid this backdrop of celebration and reflection, PM Modi pointed out that the country stands at the threshold of a historic moment. He announced that Parliament would convene on April 16 to deliberate on and pass an important bill aimed at advancing women's reservation in legislative bodies. He stressed that describing this as merely a legislative exercise would be an understatement, as it reflects the aspirations of millions of women across the nation.

“This is an affirmation of a principle deeply rooted in our civilisational ethos -- that society progresses when women progress,” he wrote.

Emphasising the vital role of women in nation-building, the Prime Minister noted that women constitute nearly half of India's population and have made invaluable contributions across sectors.

"Women constitute nearly half of India's population. Their contributions to our nation are vast and invaluable. Today, India is witnessing remarkable achievements by women across every field. From science and technology to entrepreneurship, from sports to the armed forces and from music to the arts, women are at the forefront of India's progress. Over the years, sustained efforts have been made to create an enabling environment for women's empowerment. Greater access to education, improved healthcare, enhanced financial inclusion and better access to basic amenities have strengthened the foundations of women's participation in economic and social life," PM Modi said in the Op-Ed.

He further stated that sustained efforts in recent years have helped create an enabling environment for women's empowerment. Increased access to education, improved healthcare facilities, enhanced financial inclusion, and better availability of basic amenities have strengthened women's participation in both economic and social spheres.

However, PM Modi acknowledged that women's representation in politics and legislative institutions has not kept pace with their contributions in other fields.

"Yet, their representation in the world of politics and legislative bodies has not always been commensurate with their role in society. This is particularly unfortunate because when women participate in administration and decision-making, they bring with them experiences and insights that enrich public discourse and improve the quality of governance," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further said that over the decades, there have been repeated efforts to provide women with their rightful place in democratic institutions by the previous governments.

"It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections to the various states in the coming times are conducted with women's reservation in place. Over the decades, there have been repeated efforts to provide women with their rightful place in democratic institutions by the previous governments. Committees were made, bill drafts were introduced, but they never saw the light of day. But the broad consensus has remained that women's representation in legislative bodies has to increase. In September 2023, Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam with the same spirit of consensus. I consider it to be among the most special occasions of my life," PM Modi said.

Reflecting on past efforts, the Prime Minister pointed out that several attempts had been made over the decades by previous governments to ensure adequate representation for women in legislative bodies. Although committees were formed and draft bills introduced, they failed to materialise into law. Despite these setbacks, he noted, there has been a broad consensus across political lines on the need to increase women's participation.

He cited the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in September 2023 as a significant milestone achieved through collective political will. Calling it one of the most special moments of his life, PM Modi said the legislation embodies the shared commitment of the nation toward women's empowerment.

The Prime Minister also linked the initiative to the spirit of the Indian Constitution. He emphasised that the framers of the Constitution envisioned a society based on equality, where every citizen has an equal opportunity to participate in shaping the nation's future. Strengthening women's representation, he said, is a crucial step toward realising that vision.

“This opportunity resonates deeply with our constitutional values. It reflects our resolve to build a society where equality is not just an ideal but a lived reality,” he added.

Underscoring the urgency of the matter, PM Modi said that the moment cannot be deferred any longer. He warned that delaying women's representation would only prolong existing imbalances in the democratic system.

“For decades, the need for greater participation of women in legislative institutions has been acknowledged and discussed. Postponing action now would mean continuing an imbalance that we already recognise and have the means to correct,” he wrote.

He added that at a time when India is progressing with confidence and purpose, it is essential for its institutions to reflect the aspirations of all citizens, especially women who constitute half the population. Timely action, he said, would not only fulfil long-standing commitments but also sustain the momentum of national progress.

Calling it a“historic opportunity,” the Prime Minister said that the proposed reform would make India's democracy more representative, responsive, and future-ready.

He further stressed that the issue transcends political boundaries and requires collective action.

"This moment calls for collective action. It is not about any one government, party or individual. It is about the nation as a whole recognising the importance of this step and coming together to realise it. It is what we owe to our Nari Shakti. That is why the passage of a bill for women's reservation should reflect the broadest possible consensus and be guided by the larger national interest. Such opportunities call upon us to act not for ourselves, but for future generations. They remind us that the true strength of a democracy lies in its ability to evolve and to become more inclusive over time," PM Modi said.

PM Modi emphasised that such decisions should be guided by the larger national interest and reflect the broadest possible consensus. He described the moment as one that calls for responsibility, vision, and a commitment to future generations.

"As we approach this historic Parliament sitting, I appeal to all Members of Parliament, across party lines, to come together in support of this important step for the women of India. Let us seize this opportunity with a sense of responsibility and purpose. Let us act in a manner that reflects the highest traditions of our democracy," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further expressed confidence in India's ability to rise above differences in matters of national importance. He called upon lawmakers to act in unity and uphold the highest traditions of democracy.

"India has always shown that when it comes to matters of national importance, it can rise above differences and act with unity. This is one such moment. Let us move forward together and strengthen Constitutional values and empower our Nari Shakti for national progress," PM Modi said.