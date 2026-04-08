IPL: Gujarat Survive Final-Over Chaos As Miller's Gamble Backfires

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Gujarat Titans survived a ferocious late assault from David Miller to clinch a nerve-shredding one-run win over Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) thriller on Wednesday.

Asked to bat, Gujarat stacked up 210-4 and appeared to have the game in the bag after Delhi's chase wobbled when KL Rahul departed after a 52-ball 92.

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Miller, who had earlier retired hurt with a hand injury, returned to transform a canter into a cliff-hanger before Delhi finished on 209-8, agonisingly short.

The decisive moment came in the final over. With two needed off the last two balls, Miller refused a single on the fifth delivery, sending back Kuldeep Yadav in search of the winning boundary.

Miller then failed to connect with the final ball, and though the pair set off, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler nailed a direct hit to run out a diving Kuldeep.

Miller remained unbeaten on 41 off 20 as Delhi slumped to their first defeat this season.

Earlier, Gujarat built their total on a trio of half-centuries.

Captain Shubman Gill, back after a neck sprain, set the tempo with a poised 70. Buttler's 52 and Washington Sundar's 55 powered a breezy middle phase after the early loss of Sai Sudharsan.

Lungi Ngidi dragged Delhi back with a disciplined spell at the death, restricting Gujarat to just 58 from the final six overs.

Delhi's pursuit roared to life through Rahul and Pathum Nissanka (41), who blasted 76 for the first wicket.

Rahul's half-century arrived in 29 balls, punctuated by back-to-back sixes off Prasidh Krishna.

Gujarat spinner Rashid Khan tilted the contest with a burst removing Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi in successive deliveries and later accounting for Axar Patel.

When Miller hobbled off in the 13th over, Delhi's prospects dimmed further.

Rahul fell in the 17th over to deepen the crisis but Miller returned to ignite fresh drama.

He went after Mohammed Siraj, who bled 23 runs in the penultimate over, slashing the equation to 13 off six.

Miller backed himself to score the winning run off the final delivery but Gujarat could not be denied their first win of the season.

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