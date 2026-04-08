Polling Underway For Assam Elections, First-Time Voters Seek Development

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 9 (IANS) Voters turned out in large numbers across Assam on Thursday to cast their ballots in the Assembly elections, expressing hope that the incoming government would prioritise development and growth in the state.

The electoral contest in Assam is primarily between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. While the ruling BJP is aiming to secure a third consecutive term in office, the Congress is seeking to return to power after being out of government since 2016.

Polling began at 7 a.m. in a single phase and will continue until 5 p.m., with long queues of voters seen outside polling stations from early morning hours. The 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled to complete its current term on May 20.

Voting for the high-stakes election commenced as scheduled earlier in the day, with security and administrative arrangements in place to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.

In this election, the BJP is looking to form the government once again along with its NDA allies. The party's campaign is being led by incumbent Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who succeeded Sarbananda Sonowal, the state's Chief Minister from 2016 to 2021.

On the other hand, the Congress is attempting a political revival under the leadership of State Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, heading a six-party alliance that includes the Raijor Dal led by Akhil Gogoi and the Assam Jatiya Parishad headed by Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

The electorate comprises more than 2.5 crore voters, including nearly equal numbers of male and female voters at around 1.25 crore each, along with 318 transgender voters.

The voter roll also includes approximately 6.42 lakh first-time voters in the 18–19 age group, reflecting a significant youth presence in the electoral process.

First-time voters expressed enthusiasm about participating in the democratic exercise.

A voter in Kamrup told IANS, "I have cast my vote for the first time. I feel good to be a part of this community and to support communities. I have cast my vote for the development of the society."

Another first-time voter in Dibrugarh said, "This is my first time voting in the Assembly election... it feels good to participate in this process of strengthening the democracy."

In Jalukbari, a voter expressed support for the incumbent government, saying, "We want progress in the state. CM Sarma has done a lot for us. We hope that Assam continues to grow."

Similarly, a voter in Biswanath said, "I am very happy to cast my vote today. We want a secure and developed state. I have exercised my franchise towards this very issue."

Polling is underway for all 126 Assembly constituencies in the state, and the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4, which will determine the next government in Assam.