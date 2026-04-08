India Sweeps UN Elections Unopposed To ECOSOC Bodies

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, April 9 (IANS) India has swept unopposed the four elections to Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) bodies, with former senior diplomat Preeti Saran re-elected to the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR).

United Nations, April 9 (IANS) India has swept unopposed the four elections to Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) bodies, with former senior diplomat Preeti Saran re-elected to the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR).

In the elections on Wednesday, India was also elected to the Commission on Science and Technology for Development, and the committees on Non-Governmental Organisations, and for Programme and Coordination.

All the elections were by acclamation, which means they were unanimous.

Saran, a former Secretary (East) at the External Affairs Ministry, was re-elected in her personal capacity to the CESCR, where she had chaired last year's session.

She has been India's envoy to Vietnam and served in diplomatic missions in Toronto, Geneva, Dhaka, Cairo, and Moscow during her 36-year career in the Indian Foreign Service.

CESCR's 18 independent experts monitor the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

The Covenant enshrines for all people economic, social and cultural rights such as the rights to adequate food, adequate housing, education, health, social security, water and sanitation, and work, according to the UN.

The Committee on NGOs is an influential body that examines applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by civil society groups and has a say on their participation in UN activities by ensuring they are legitimate.

The Commission on Science and Technology for Development frames the critical issues influencing the fields of science and technology, and how they affect development and a sustainable future, according to the UN.

The Committee for Programme and Coordination assists the ECOSOC by considering on a sector-by-sector basis the activities and programmes of UN agencies to ensure their work programmes are compatible and complementary, according to the UN.

The council is at the heart of the UN's mechanism to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development -- economic, social and environmental.